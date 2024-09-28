Katy Perry And Her Giant Goon Bags Stun At The AFL Grand Final

Katy Perry has made quite an impression at the AFL grand final today, putting to rest any criticism of the choice of the international star for the pre game entertainment.

It had been speculated that the singer was receiving $5m to perform as the pre game entertainment between Brisbane Lions and Sydney Swans.

Adding more interest to her performance it was also leaked that Tina Arena would be appearing alongside her Katy Perry.

Katy Perry puts on a stellar show at AFL Grand Final

As the Brisbane Lions prepared to battle the Sydney Swans at the AFL grand final this weekend Katy Perry made sure all eyes were on her.

Despite speculation to the contrary the singer kicked off with her hit song Roar followed by Teenage Dream, Dark Horse, Firework and California Gurls as well as two new tracks from her latest album Lifetimes and Gorgeous.

The performances drew widespread praise from those watching online as many took to social media with their reviews of the performance.

Katy Perry better than i was expecting #aflgf pic.twitter.com/Oh2wMZZQ8B — Austin Pollock (@AustinPollock_6) September 28, 2024

The singer even drew praise from the popular news satire site The Betoota Advocate who dropped the headline “Okay, That Was Pretty Sick”

“Yep, credit to the head honchos at the AFL, that was fucking awesome” they posted.

“American Pop Star Katy Perry has today vindicated the decision to pay her fat stacks to come and perform the AFL Grand Final.”

But whilst many were praising her powerhouse vocals, her props and CGI effects drew plenty of eyes and comments.

“Thankfully Katy did research into Australian culture”

It wouldn’t be a Katy Perry performance without some extra bells and whistles and the singer definitely didn’t disappoint.

Many pointed out the choice of Perry’s set design closely resembled that of one iconic Aussie classic, the goon bag.

The singer was seen performing a top a giant silver balloon that viewers were quick to point out was pretty on point for its’ resemblance to the Aussie icon.

Katy Perry riding a giant goon bag onto the ground on #AFLGF day who says we have no culture pic.twitter.com/ftjazf1syH — Mitch (@M_1tch) September 28, 2024

However it wasn’t just the one, as she belted out her hits the singer was surround by a sea of glittering silver circles held by over fifty dancers as they floated around her, resembling a sea of goon bags.

Thankfully Katy did research into Australian culture and surrounded herself with giant goon bags.#AFL #AFLGF #GrandFinal #KatyPerry pic.twitter.com/PciV6rlQUZ — Leon Sjogren (Fifi, Fev & Nick – Fox FM) (@Leonsjogren) September 28, 2024

While fans in the stadium were treated to all the bells and whistles of the performance, viewers at home were witness to a range of CGI effects that were just a little different.

Jokes on all the idiots at the game… They miss out on all the state of the art AI animations we’re being treated to on the TV screens at home #AFL #AFLGF #GrandFinal #KatyPerry pic.twitter.com/m8bn8g4dbT — Leon Sjogren (Fifi, Fev & Nick – Fox FM) (@Leonsjogren) September 28, 2024

Tina Arena stuns in brief performance with Perry

Despite all the attention Perry received for her performance, Aussie queer icon Tina Arena held her own for her short performance on stage with the singer.

Arena emerged from below the stage during her performance and joined Perry on stage for her hit I Kissed a girl.

However it was the pair singing a duet of her hit Chains that really got audiences talking.