Katy Perry And Her Giant Goon Bags Stun At The AFL Grand Final

Arts & Entertainment National News
Michael James
September 28, 2024
Katy Perry And Her Giant Goon Bags Stun At The AFL Grand Final
Image: Image: X(Twitter) - @M_1tch

Katy Perry has made quite an impression at the AFL grand final today, putting to rest any criticism of the choice of the international star for the pre game entertainment.

It had been speculated that the singer was receiving $5m to perform as the pre game entertainment between Brisbane Lions and Sydney Swans.

Adding more interest to her performance it was also leaked that Tina Arena would be appearing alongside her Katy Perry.

Katy Perry puts on a stellar show at AFL Grand Final

As the Brisbane Lions prepared to battle the Sydney Swans at the AFL grand final this weekend Katy Perry made sure all eyes were on her.

Despite speculation to the contrary the singer kicked off with her hit song Roar followed by Teenage Dream, Dark Horse, Firework and California Gurls as well as two new tracks from her latest album Lifetimes and Gorgeous.

The performances drew widespread praise from those watching online as many took to social media with their reviews of the performance.

The singer even drew praise from the popular news satire site The Betoota Advocate who dropped the headline “Okay, That Was Pretty Sick”

“Yep, credit to the head honchos at the AFL, that was fucking awesome” they posted.

“American Pop Star Katy Perry has today vindicated the decision to pay her fat stacks to come and perform the AFL Grand Final.”

But whilst many were praising her powerhouse vocals, her props and CGI effects drew plenty of eyes and comments.

“Thankfully Katy did research into Australian culture”

It wouldn’t be a Katy Perry performance without some extra bells and whistles and the singer definitely didn’t disappoint.

Many pointed out the choice of Perry’s set design closely resembled that of one iconic Aussie classic, the goon bag.

The singer was seen performing a top a giant silver balloon that viewers were quick to point out was pretty on point for its’ resemblance to the Aussie icon.

However it wasn’t just the one, as she belted out her hits the singer was surround by a sea of glittering silver circles held by over fifty dancers as they floated around her, resembling a sea of goon bags.

While fans in the stadium were treated to all the bells and whistles of the performance, viewers at home were witness to a range of CGI effects that were just a little different.

Tina Arena stuns in brief performance with Perry

Despite all the attention Perry received for her performance, Aussie queer icon Tina Arena held her own for her short performance on stage with the singer.

Arena emerged from below the stage during her performance and joined Perry on stage for her hit I Kissed a girl.

However it was the pair singing a duet of her hit Chains that really got audiences talking.

You May Also Like

One response to “Katy Perry And Her Giant Goon Bags Stun At The AFL Grand Final”

  1. 🎤🌟 Katy Perry stole the show at the AFL Grand Final! Her performance of hits like “Roar” and “Firework” had everyone buzzing! 🔥🙌 With praise pouring in, she definitely proved her worth! 🎶👏 #AFLGrandFinal #KatyPerry

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Ballarat’s First LGBTQIA+ Thrift Shop Rainbow Rack Opens This Week
September 28, 2024 | Michael James

Ballarat’s First LGBTQIA+ Thrift Shop Rainbow Rack Opens This Week
News Victorian News
Kylie Minogue Drops New Single And Extra Tour Dates
September 28, 2024 | Michael James

Kylie Minogue Drops New Single And Extra Tour Dates
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity National News News
Will Ferrell Confidently Denounces Transphobia
September 27, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Will Ferrell Confidently Denounces Transphobia
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity Screen
Melbourne’s Beloved Beans Bar Is For Sale & There’s a Fundraiser To Save It
September 27, 2024 | Tamuz Ellazam

Melbourne’s Beloved Beans Bar Is For Sale & There’s a Fundraiser To Save It
Community News News Victorian News
Chappell Roan Clarifies: “No, I’m Not Voting For Trump”
September 26, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Chappell Roan Clarifies: “No, I’m Not Voting For Trump”
Arts & Entertainment Celebrity International Sound
SECRET’S OUT: Katy Perry Is Bringing Out Tina Arena At The AFL Grand Final
September 26, 2024 | Chloe Sargeant

SECRET’S OUT: Katy Perry Is Bringing Out Tina Arena At The AFL Grand Final
Arts & Entertainment News Sound