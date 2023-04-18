Reality TV Star David Subritzky Gay Bashed In Sydney

Former I’m A Celebrity contestant and Gold Coast-based gay reality television star David Subritzky revealed that he was the victim of a homophobic attack after a night out in Sydney’s gaybourhood Oxford Street.

Trigger Warning: This story has details and visuals of a homophobic attack, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Subritzky took to social media and posted a video of his cut and bloodied lip. “Getting called a faggot and bashed in Sydney… still gonna do me losers,” Subritzky posted on Instagram.

In another message, he assured his followers “I am all good”.

“I’ve honestly had the best weekend in Sydney… and no d**k head is going to take that away. Call me whatever you like, bash me, I’m not gonna change.” In an Instagram post, he said that he was “sick” of talking about the incident. “It’s a bit embarrassing, but it is what it is… Trying to stay positive,” Subritzky added.

Punched In The Face

The incident reportedly happened around 3 am on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Five Star Kebabs, Oxford Street. Subrtizky told Daily Mail that a man called him a faggot and punched him in the face. The unidentified man fled before the police arrived at the scene.

In a statement provided to Star Observer, an NSW Police spokesperson said that officers from Surry Hills Police Area Command were called to the restaurant on Oxford Street in Darlinghurst in the early hours of Monday morning.

“Police have been told a 27-year-old man had been assaulted by another man. He was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics”

“At this time, the man has not yet provided a formal statement to police,” the spokesperson said, adding, “NSW Police Force supports all victims of crimes to come forward and report. We will investigate as far as the victim supports us to investigate.”

I’m A Celebrity

Gold Coast-based influencer and night club host Subritzky first shot to fame in 2022 when he was introduced as an imposter in the reality television show I’m A Celebrity… Get me Out Of Here. He was later a contestant on another reality TV show The Challenge Australia.

In September 2022, Subritzky revealed that he was bashed and robbed while he was holidaying in Paris.