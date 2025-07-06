Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage Declares Same-Sex Marriage Is “Wrong” In New Interview

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has ignited fresh controversy by declaring that same-sex marriage is “wrong”, during a wide-ranging interview with LBC presenter Nick Ferrari.

Despite marriage equality being the law in England since 2013, Farage reaffirmed his longstanding opposition to it, saying, “It is a settled issue. I didn’t support it. I thought it was wrong to introduce it to the public without even putting it in a manifesto.”

He went on to criticise former Prime Minister David Cameron for legalising same-sex marriage, adding, “I was very surprised that David Cameron did that. I thought the civil partnership arrangement that we had was actually working equitably and fairly.”

“So I thought the work that was done was wrong, but look, we have moved on,” he concluded.

His remarks have prompted concern across the LGBTQIA+ community, who view the comments as a stark reminder that the rights they’ve fought for are still politically vulnerable.

LGBTQIA+ campaigners have noted that Farage’s stance reflects a broader cultural backlash from parts of the political right.

Farage, who led the Brexit Party before it rebranded as Reform UK, also used the LBC interview to advocate for a radical reshaping of Britain’s political system. He suggested replacing traditional cabinet ministers with unelected appointees, arguing, “I think the way we run our country is ridiculous. We put cabinet ministers in charge of departments, over which they have absolutely zero knowledge.”

Nigel Farage added: “They’ll often last in that job for 12-18 months… but we’re stuck in this mindset that the cabinet must all be politicians in the House of Commons. Why? It’s nonsense.”

Farage’s comments come amid a political surge for Reform UK.

A new YouGov poll conducted with 11,500 respondents suggests Reform would win 271 seats if a general election were held today, potentially forming the largest party in Westminster.

Labour would fall to 178 seats, and the Conservatives would crash to just 46, their lowest projection in modern history.

The next general election is not due until 2029.