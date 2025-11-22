RuPaul Allegedly Mentioned In The Epstein Files For A Very Hilarious Reason

The Epstein files are international news again this week as the US courts hand the decision to release them over to President Donald Trump.

While many await the official release of the documents into the investigation of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the internet is rife with leaks and speculation.

One of the strangest allegations this week is the name RuPaul allegedly appearing in the files.

Does RuPaul appear in the Epstein files?

To be clear, the name RuPaul allegedly appearing in the Epstein files is in no way pointing any fingers at the international drag star for any involvement in the Epstein investigation. Much to the relief of fans.

The alleged inclusion of the Drag Race founder in the documents is much more amusing than that.

Rumours of RuPaul’s name allegedly appearing in the Epstein files originally popped up on Reddit, of course.

Under the r/rupaulsdragrace community a post titled “Apparently, RuPaul’s Drag Race is referenced in the Epstein Files” before it was later tweeted “Why is RuPaul literally in the Epstein files.”

The posts were accompanied by some very hard to read documents, claiming to be extracts from the investigation , which at this stage remain unverified, which were shared thousands of times.

But why do they apparently name RuPaul?

It seems the documents claim that on Epsteins’ private island in the Caribbean, where many allegations of his sex crimes, including human trafficking were occurring, that his guests were allegedly viewing some of their favourite shows.

In the list of the shows being viewed was apparently none other than RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars, seasons four and ten to be exact, along with the hit LGBTQIA+ drama Pose. Although some users speculate it was All Stars 2.

After reeling from their shock, fans were quick to laugh at the absurdity of the situation as more rumours about what went down on the island continued.

“Looks like an iTunes library export. It references All Stars Season 4 and Season 10. Monet, this is WILD lmao,” one user wrote.

Nodding to rumours about President Trump and Bill Clinton, others found the news hilarious.

“The concept of Trump blowing Bubba while the TV in the background was showing Naomi (Campbell) revealing Manila lipstick,” said another.

“We are truly in the weirdest timeline…” wrote another reddit user as the comments continued to flow.

“I wonder what they thought about Katya’s iconic verse.”

“hat’s a rash not a herpes sore.”

“Rupaul being in the Epstein files was not something id ever thought id read im dying.”

The latest rumours follow the news that both houses of the US Congress have now agreed to force the release of the controversial files, with the bill to release them going to the President for approval.

The news follows years of speculation and calls for the release of the documents with mounting speculation about their contents and who is implicated in the investigation.