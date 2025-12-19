Donald Trump Mocks Trans Athletes As He Announces New Patriot Games

US President Donald Trump has seemingly mocked the trans community again this week.

Trump took aim at the trans community whilst announcing plans for his upcoming “patriot games.”

The comments come as his administration makes moves to ban gender affirming care for trans youth across the US.

Donald Trump mocks the trans community

Donald Trump is no stranger to outlandish comments and in particular verbal attacks against the trans community.

Since coming to office for a second time the US president has made a series of comments and enacted legislation directly attacking the rights of the trans community in the US.

This has included banning trans personnel from the US military, erasing transgender references from the Stonewall website, banning transgender athletes and much more.

Donald Trump made several new announcements this week relating to the 250th anniversary of the United States with festivities and activities planned.

Among those was what the president announced as “The Patriot Games.”

“In the fall, we will host the first-ever Patriot Games: an unprecedented four-day athletic event featuring the greatest high school athletes, one young man and one young woman from each state and territory” Trump announced on Youtube.

However before continuing he took a swipe at transgender athletes stating “I promise there will be no men playing in women’s sports, you’re not gonna see that. You’ll see everything but that.”

Trump revealed little else about the games in the video, moving swiftly on from his comments to speak about other events and celebrations.

The comments come in the same week that it has been revealed the Trump administration has proposed rules to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth, threatening to cut federal funding to hospitals that provide puberty blockers, hormone treatments, or- in very rare cases- surgical procedures.

Online users have reacted strongly to the announcement of the “Patriot Games” with many likening the proposal to the popular Hunger Games books/films.

I saw that “Patriot Games” news and thought it was a joke. It is not. Next week Trump will announce The Long Walk. pic.twitter.com/zgyGhGVsTv — Andrew LaSane (@laptop_lasane) December 18, 2025

The patriot games…. I’ve seriously seen it all… like why… and the way you know he was FULLY inspired by the hunger games makes it even more deranged pic.twitter.com/O3BTkYhILB — 🦭 (@Thatsoterrica) December 19, 2025

You can watch the full announcement via Youtube below.