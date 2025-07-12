Trump Administration Continues Stonewall Erasure By Removing Bisexual People

The legacy of the Stonewall National Monument website is again under fire with more content being erased from the site.

Recent investigations have revealed that content relating to bisexual people has now been removed from the site.

It follows reports in January that information and references relating to transgender people have been removed.

Stonewall National Monument website has bisexual content removed

The online Stonewall monument, which commemorates the 1969 Stonewall riots led by trans women of colour, has previously been stripped of inclusive language and references to transgender people under the Trump administration’s controversial changes to LGBTQIA+ representation in government materials.

Previously the acronym of LGBT had been shortened to LGB, removing the T, however now the acronym no longer appears on the front page at all.

Now it seems further information relating to bisexual has been removed.

Independent reporter Erin Reed recently started investigating content on the Stonewall Monument website following the changes made earlier this year.

She discovered that content on the main page and the history page relating to bisexual people had also been removed from the site following the earlier changes.

Reed noted that the original wording on the site last year read “before the 1960s, almost everything about living openly as a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer (LGBTQ+) person was illegal” before it was changed to “almost everything about living openly as a lesbian, gay, bisexual (LGB) person was illegal.”

Most recently she noticed it read “Before the 1960s, almost everything about living authentically as a gay or lesbian person was illegal” however when Reed published this information highlighting the erasure of the bisexual community, the website was changed again to read “Before the 1960s, almost everything about living authentically as a lesbian, a bisexual person or a gay man was illegal.”

However other changes to the site remain, with just two references to bisexual people are now listed on the site, as opposed to the eight references that were there prior.

Images of bisexual activists remain on the site, however their sexuality is not mentioned.

The news follows the string of anti trans and LGBTQIA+ policies by the Trump administration that have targeted youth, schools, sport, military, education, health and much more.