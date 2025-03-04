Donald Trump And Moms For Liberty Attempt ‘Snitch Line’ For DEI In Schools

US President Donald Trump has collaborated with the far-right group Moms for Liberty to target diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in schools, setting up an online “snitching” system to report them.

The group have launched EndDEI.ed.gov, an online platform encouraging individuals to report diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives operating in public schools.

However the initiative may be backfiring as social media users urge people to flood the site with, alternative complaints.

Moms for Liberty and Donald Trump target DEI in schools

The portal, introduced last week, allows users to report what they perceive as “divisive ideologies and indoctrination” in educational institutions, labelling them as “illegal discriminatory practices.”

Notably, the announcement did not feature input from government officials or education experts.

Instead, it included a statement from Tiffany Justice, co-founder of Moms for Liberty, who expressed the group’s intent to eliminate teachings related to “critical theory, rogue sex education, and divisive ideologies.”

The Education Department, which President Trump’s administration wants to abolish, today announced a new portal “to submit reports of discrimination based on race or sex in publicly-funded K-12 schools.” Announcement featured Mom’s for Liberty cofounder, Tiffany Justice: pic.twitter.com/NTbbKT95B4 — Chris Quintana (@CQuintanaDC) February 27, 2025

Moms for Liberty has been designated as an extremist hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center due to its advocacy for book bans and censorship of LGBTQIA+ and race-inclusive material, which the organisation refers to as “woke indoctrination.”

The group faced significant backlash in 2023 when an Indiana chapter’s inaugural newsletter prominently featured a quote from Adolf Hitler.

Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, criticised the collaboration, stating, “The fact that Trump’s — bigoted, extremist — effort to end diversity, inclusion, & equity in schools uses Moms for Liberty as its only validation tells you everything you need to know. The same Moms for Liberty that approvingly quoted Hitler & has deep ties to violent groups like the Proud Boys.”

The fact that Trump’s — bigoted, extremist — effort to end diversity, inclusion, & equity in schools uses Moms for Liberty as its only validation tells you everything you need to know. The same Moms for Liberty that approvingly quoted Hitler & has deep ties to violent groups like the Proud Boys. [image or embed] — Amy Spitalnick (@amyspitalnick.bsky.social) February 28, 2025 at 4:56 AM

Moms for Liberty has been known to conflate LGBTQ+ identities with inappropriate sexual content and to misinterpret education on race as reverse discrimination.

However the latest attempts by the group and the Trump administration may be backfiring as members of the public rush to make their own complaints.

In response to the portal’s launch, social media users have proposed various methods to inundate the platform with spam as a form of protest towards the program.

Suggestions include signing up the associated email, DEIAtruth@opm.gov, for newsletters from organisations like Scientology, adult websites, or the Satanic Temple.

Some have even recommended sending the script of “The Bee Movie” or reporting figures like Elon Musk as DEI hires or complaints against Trump himself.

It’s been brought to my attention the Department of Education teamed up with hate group Moms for Liberty to launch a portal to identify teachers and districts to “investigate.” I filled it out & I bet others will too! 😉https://t.co/DeAl1QEkJt pic.twitter.com/rugijQvQWr — Jennifer Jenkins Brevard (@JenkinsBrevard) March 1, 2025

Several nonprofits have confirmed that the government email has been subscribed to their newsletters, and a Democratic operative mentioned it had been registered for multiple Democratic party fundraising email lists.

This development aligns with a series of actions taken during Trump’s administration that have adversely affected the LGBTQIA+ community.

Notably, Executive Order 14168, titled “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” was issued on January 20, 2025. This order mandates federal departments to recognize gender strictly based on biological sex assigned at conception, effectively erasing protections and recognition for transgender individuals. It also halts funding for gender-affirming care and prohibits transgender people from using single-sex federally funded facilities that align with their gender identity.

In Texas, a new bill has been introduced aiming to eliminate all gender-affirming care for transgender individuals, further changes targeting the transgender community have also included removing any reference to transgender people on the official government Stonewall memorial website, sparking protests at the historic site.

Additionally, civil rights groups have filed lawsuits against the administration’s DEI orders, arguing that they propagate inaccurate and divisive rhetoric. Janai Nelson, president and director-counsel of the Legal Defense Fund, stated, “Beyond spreading inaccurate, dehumanizing, and divisive rhetoric, President Trump’s Executive Orders seek to tie the hands of organizations, like our clients, providing critical services to people who need them most.”

These developments have sparked widespread concern and resistance from LGBTQIA+ advocates, civil rights organisations, and allies, who view these measures as a direct assault on diversity, equity, inclusion, and the rights of marginalised communities.