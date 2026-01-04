NYC Trans Icon Voices Historic Inauguration As Zohran Mamdani Becomes New York Mayor

New York City ushered in a historic new chapter this week as Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as the city’s youngest and first Muslim mayor, with the ceremony marked by an iconic moment for the trans community.

Mamdani’s inauguration was hosted by an icon from New Yorks trans community known to many across the city.

An iconic inauguration for Zohran Mamdani

The inauguration for Zohran Mamdani, held on Thursday January 1, was voiced by Bernie Wagenblast New York City subway’s iconic announcer and a proudly out trans woman whose voice is instantly recognisable to millions of commuters in the city.

Wagenblast narrated the ceremony live, with viewers on television recognising her familiar on the official live broadcast.

Mamdani was sworn in using the Qur’an, the first mayor to do so, and promised bold leadership in his inaugural address.

Reflecting on the the moment, he said a “moment like this comes rarely and rarer still is it that the people themselves whose hands are upon the lever of change.”

“The only expectation I seek to reset is that of small expectations. Beginning today, we will govern expansively and audaciously. We may not always succeed but never will we be accused of lacking the courage to try.”

Ahead of the ceremony, Mamdani confirmed Wagenblast’s involvement, saying she was “pleased to join you and be the announcer this afternoon.”

Wagenblast later shared on social media that she was beginning the new year on a “high note” by lending her voice to the occasion.

She shared some behind the scenes images on her Instagram, stating that “one of the little things that made me smile, was getting to introduce the elected officials to the music from “I ❤️ New York.“ One of my favorite commercial jingles.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bernie Wagenblast (she/her) (@cranford_radio)

Wagenblast, 69, has worked in transportation journalism since 1976 and founded the Transportation Communications Newsletter in 1998.

Her voice is heard by more than a billion subway riders each year and has also featured across PATH services, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and during the laying of the first cornerstone of One World Trade Center.

She publicly came out as a trans woman in January 2023, sharing that her full name is Bernadette, while still welcoming the name Bernie.