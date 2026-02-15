Drag Race Judge TS Madison Granted Restraining Order Against Content Creator

TS Madison has been granted a restraining order against a content creator who has allegedly harassed her in person and online.

The order has been granted against Naquan Palmer, known as ‘The DL Whisperer‘, the drama allegedly began over an interview with Madison and Nene Leakes in 2025.

However Palmer has denied any allegations against him.

TS Madison granted restraining order

TS Madison has revealed the details of her encounters with Palmer in an interview with Out this week.

The Drag Race judge revealed that it all started over her viral interview The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes.

Footage from the interview drew plenty of attention over Madison challenging Leakes about her views on men who date trans women after Leakes claimed that it meant they were not straight.

Madison claims that following the interview Palmer engaged in “online commentary that devolved from verbal abuse online to in-person stalking.”

Palmer allegedly began making content about Madison following the interview, which she did not acknowledge despite him calling her a “narcissist and a misogynist.”

However things allegedly escalated from online commentary to threats to her safety in person over a Halloween party Madison was hosting.

“People started messaging me and was like, ‘Madison, please be careful, because this man is saying that he’s about to come to your party and attack you,’” she said in the interview.

“And he said, ‘Thank God it’s a mask party, because I can come there and attack that b**** anytime I get ready.’”

Later TS Madison posted a video about safety for trans women online, which apparently caught his attention once again.

“I said the dolls should be armed, because in this climate that we’re in, no one is protecting us, we need to protect ourselves.”

According to Madison the threats became more real at the beginning of 2026 when comments on his Facebook page alleged Palmer was going to come to her house and assault her.

“He was going to beat me until I had an aneurysm, and he wanted to watch me take my last breath” she told Out.

Madison was later issued a temporary restraining order in February of this year, revealing she is also considering criminal charges against the content creator.

TS Madison is a proud trans woman who rose to fame as a singer and content creator in 2014 after successfully running her own production company.

She has been a vocal advocate for the trans community and appeared in a number of film and television roles.

After making several guest judge appearances on RuPaul’s Drag Race she officially joined the show as a rotating regular judge from Season 15 and joining the panel as a main stage judge for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars from season 8.