A Drag Race All Stars Winner Is Crowned But Not Everyone Is Impressed

After the most unique take on the format this year Drag Race All Stars 10 has finally crowned a winner.

And the result has left fans questioning the outcome of this season.

With the twelfth and final episode airing this weekend, technically, the competition was anyones to win as the final seven entered the grand final.

But not before the final twist was complete.

Kerri Colby Returns To Drag Race All Stars

With 18 queens returning to battle it our for the crown Drag Race All Stars 10 was the biggest season yet and delivered some stellar talent.

Competing in the new “bracket”format the queens competed in groups of 6 with each attempting to earn the most points in order to advance to the semi-finals.

Season 15’s “pork chop” Irene The Alien proved she was back to slay winning all three challenges in her bracket.

Meanwhile Drag Race Stalwart Ginger Minj strutted into the semi-finals winning all three of her brackets as well.

However the antics of Mistress Isabelle Brooks and Jorgeous caught the attention of viewers for all the wrong reasons as they attempted to manipulate the points system in their favour, ultimately pushing themselves into the final with Lydia B Kollins and leaving Tina Burner, Nicole Paige Brookes and Kerri Colby to Sashay away.

However after Cythina Lee Fontaine and Mistress were the final two queens to be told to sashay away in the semi finals, it was Kerri Colby who had the last laugh as she was selected to return to the grand final smack down for the crown in the wildcard lottery.

Lip Sync Smackdown For The Crown

Before the lip sync smackdown could kick off the queens once again had to use the “Rate A Queen” system as they selected the queens the felt were their biggest competition in a lip sync.

This saw Ginger Minj selected as the biggest threat, paired with Kerri Colby as the least threatening with the pair battling it out to Lady Gaga‘s Disease where she sent Kerri Colby home again.

The rest of the lip sync smackdown saw Lydia B Kollins and Irene The Alien go head to head with Lydia emerging victorious followed by a tough battle between Aja and Jorgeous that saw Jorgeous beat the Drag Race icon. The final loss of the first round saw Daya Betty walk away in a tough loss to Bosco.

Round two saw two of the seasons favourites Bosco and Ginger Minj go head to head with Ginger emerging with yet another win over Bosco, while the battle of Lydia B Kollins vs Jorgeous saw Jorgeous emerge victorious sending her to battle Ginger for the crown.

With the the final two queens ready to face off it was anybody’s game, however ultimately, the final battle to It’s Raining Men saw Ginger Minj walk away with the crown and the $200,000 prize, a win that was ten years in the making.

The win saw Ginger Minj emerge as the first plus sized queen of the franchise, while many praised her win on her fourth run in the competition many were still complaining of what they claimed was production riggery in her favour with social media lighting up overnight.

