Tyra Sanchez Calls For Contestants To Join Class Action Against RuPaul

Former winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season two, Tyra Sanchez has ramped up their legal campaign against the hit television show.

Earlier this year Sanchez, who now goes by their birth name James Ross, announced they would be commencing legal action.

Now Ross is asking others to join him in court.

James Ross aka Tyra Sanchez claims legal action

Although James Ross no longer associates himself with the name Tyra Sanchez he is alleging legal action against the television show that made Tyra a star in the world of Drag.

Earlier this year James took to social media to allege that he would be taking legal action against both RuPaul and World Of Wonder.

Taking to Facebook Ross posted a lengthy statement against the production company in what he claimed was a “statement of claim” for his case.

The alleged legal document stated that he would pursue RuPaul Charles, Michelle Visage, and World of Wonder for “intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation, false light, and tortious interference with prospective economic advantage.”

“For over a decade, Defendants, acting collectively and in concert, have engaged in a pattern of conduct designed to discredit, disparage, and destroy Ross’s professional reputation, with reckless disregard for the truth and with the intent to incite hatred, harassment, and ostracization within the entertainment industry and among the public,” the post read.

However many doubted the legitimacy of the alleged legal document with fans questioning why it was being posted online and no actual legal documents being submitted at the time.

Now it seems Ross is doubling down on his intentions to pursue legal action and has put a call out to other former contestants to join him in his legal battle.

“Pursuant to counsel’s direction, I am notifying any former contestants who experienced similar mistreatment by RuPaul and World of Wonder that a class action lawsuit is moving forward” he wrote on Facebook onJanuary 17.

“Individuals with firsthand knowledge should come forward now. Silence will not halt this process; it will proceed with or without participation. Those affected must decide whether to be on the record. Confidentiality will be maintained for those who step forward.”

The latest claims appear to have not drawn any reaction from the Drag Race world publicly, however he has continued posting.

He then went on to make a series of pointed posts about The Vivienne, Michelle Visage and Drag Race UK star Cherry Valentine.

“KETAMINE KILLED THE QUEEN” he wrote in one post.

He followed this with “Karma came to collect Michelle Titties” on another.

The latest post took aim at Drag Race again with Ross writing “Say her name. Cherry Valentine. Death by suicide AFTER appearing on RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE.”

Ross has drawn extensive amount of negative press in recent years for statements made against the production and former queens.

In particular he has most recently drawn criticism for comments about the deaths of both of The Vivienne and Jiggly Caliente.

In response RuPaul reposted an old image of the queen slapping Tyra in an acting challenge in Season two, something which Ross has included in his claims against the Drag Race host.

RuPaul and World Of Wonder have appeared to be distancing themselves from Ross for several years, including a recently jab at the season two winner on the show.

On episode 10 of Drag Race All Stars season 10, RuPaul crowned season 2 runner-up Raven the winner of the challenge, which many fans recognised as a swipe at Ross’ Sanchez persona.