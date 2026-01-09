Meet The Queens Of ‘Drag Race UK vs The World’ Season Three

After months of speculation, the cast for Drag Race UK vs The World Season Three has dropped, along with a release date scheduled for later this month.

Mother Ru will be welcoming ten queens from across eight countries and Drag Race franchises to the Werk Room this year, all hoping to win the cash prize of €50,000 and the coveted title of Queen of the Mothertucking World.

Sweden, Thailand, the U.S., Canada, the Philippines, Germany, Mexico and, naturally, the U.K. are sending their very best to battle it out on an international stage, seeking a chance of redemption and a spot next to past winners Blu Hydrangea and Tia Kofi.

Zahirah Zamanta (Drag Race UK Season Six)

This Nottingham queen showed off her skills as a talented seamstress and an unpredictable force, sent home in 10th place after the girl band challenge but still remaining a firm fan favourite. Bringing beauty pageant and club kid, will this new queen step up to the plate?

Sminty Drop (Drag Race UK Season Four)

Sminty’s serving some hot librarian realness for her promo look, a testament to her ability to create A Look, despite an early elimination on her season. However in her short time in the Werk Room, she was in the top twice, won a mini challenge, and turned out some phenomenal looks on the runway.

Kate Butch (Drag Race UK Season Five)

She’s campy, she’s witty, and she inspired a coveted guffaw from Mama Ru with her crazy Kate Bush Snatch Game. Fresh from the Yorkshire moors of old, Butch took home a RuPeter badge win in the acting challenge, before going home in 5th place. She didn’t let her loss get to her though, and went on to win Celebrity Mastermind while dressed as Dragon from Shrek, proving you can have beauty and brains.

Fontana (Drag Race Sweden Season 1)

After coming runner up in the first and only season of Drag Race Sweden, this Brazilian queen snatched the makeup challenge with her finely tuned polished looks, and only found herself in the bottom two once. Blending splendour with fashion and Scandanavian chic, Fontana is a formidable competitor, representing some of the finest of Sweden’s drag scene.

Melinda Verga (Canada’s Drag Race Season 4)

An old-school entertainer with bags of charisma, Melinda Verga found meme fame with her unfiltered crashouts and interviews, going on to pursue more reality show horizons with The Traitors Canada. On her season, Verga won the ever-elusive Snatch Game and the iconic laugh of RuPaul herself, going home as a wonderful fifth alternate and barely missing out on the finale.

Minty Fresh (Drag Race Phillipines Season One)

Minty Fresh also placed fifth on the inaugural Filipino season, nabbing wins in the talent show and design challenge. With her high concept looks and flawless face card, she’s ready to do her country proud and serve the world a spectacle.

The Only Noamy (Drag Race Germany Season 1)

Like the muse that inspired her name, Naomy brings statuesque supermodel looks to the front and centre. After being eliminated on episode three in 10th place, Naomy has a chance to reinvent herself on the global stage, showing the best of what she’s got.

Serena Morena (Drag Race Mexico Season One)

Another early elimination, four of Morena’s five episodes saw her either in the bottom two or close to it, promising to bring chaos to the Olympics of Drag with her cheek and enthusiasm.

Gawdland (Drag Race Thailand Season Three)

Making it all the way to the finals of her season, Gawdland may be tiny, but she be fierce. She snatched wins in The Rusical and makeover challenge, and has a reputation to maintain as one of the Bangkok scene’s finest queens. Will her creativity and razor-sharp face card land her in the Top Three for the second time?

Mariah Balenciaga (RuPaul’s Drag Race Season Three, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 5)

An OG queen!! Mariah is this season’s only American queen, with more than 25 years of the craft under her belt. After coming 9th place in her first season, Mariah returned in 2020 for All Stars Season 5, where she had a shock early exit, leaving her primed and ready for reinvention.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World season 3 premieres January 27 on Stan.