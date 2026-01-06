The Vivienne: UK Buildings Light Up Green In Tribute Marking 1 Year Since Viv’s Passing

Buildings and landmarks across Liverpool and the wider north-west of England have been lit in green to mark one year since the death of beloved drag performer The Vivienne, in a city-wide tribute organised by friends, family and community supporters.

The commemorative campaign — known as “Light Up Green” — took place on 3 January, with key Liverpool locations including St George’s Hall, the M&S Bank Arena and St John’s Beacon illuminated in emerald tones to honour the performer, whose real name was James Lee Williams.

The colour choice references The Vivienne’s much-loved portrayal of the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz stage production.

The tribute was coordinated in partnership between podcast host John M. Hyland and House of The Vivienne, a support organisation formed by Williams’ family following their death. The organisation continues to advocate for and support people living with drug and alcohol addiction, inspired by the compassion and community-minded values The Vivienne was known for.

In a statement marking the anniversary, House of The Vivienne thanked venues and institutions that participated in the tribute, acknowledging the emotional impact of seeing the city glow in the performer’s memory. “Thank you also to every single venue that has taken part,” the statement read. “Your support truly means everything to us. This is for Viv.”

Hyland said the response from Liverpool and surrounds had been deeply moving.

“A huge, heartfelt thank you to every venue, building and organisation that has went green tonight to honour our friend, James, [The Vivienne], one year on from their passing,” he wrote. “Liverpool has been a sight to behold, and it truly brought a tear to my eye seeing this city and its people support one of its own.”

The tribute extended well beyond Liverpool, with sites in Chester, Manchester, North Wales and Milton Keynes also lighting up in green. International queer venues and community spaces took part as well, reflecting the breadth of The Vivienne’s influence.

The Vivienne rose to prominence after winning the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019, becoming one of the most recognisable British drag performers of the modern era. They went on to compete on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and later appeared on Dancing on Ice, becoming the first drag performer to place in the show’s top three.

James Lee Williams died on 3 January 2025 at age 32. A coroner later ruled it as death by misadventure, following cardiac arrest associated with ketamine use, prompting widespread grief and tributes from across the drag and LGBTQIA+ communities. Vigils were held in Liverpool in the weeks following their passing, with fellow performers, fans and friends remembering them as a gifted entertainer and a vital member of the UK drag sisterhood.

A documentary released in the months after The Vivienne’s death further reflected on their life and legacy, with loved ones and colleagues sharing memories and emotional tributes to Viv.