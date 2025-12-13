Sixteen Drag Race Winners Reunite To Welcome Season 18

Sixteen former winners of Drag Race in the US have come together to launch the upcoming season.

The massive list of former winners attended the official premiere of season 18 this week in New York.

And the moment left fans gagging for more.

Drag Race winners unite

With so many seasons of Drag Race in the US completed there are more winners than one can keep up with.

Between the seventeen main stage seasons, ten all stars seasons, a global all stars, including a double crowning and one double winner, the chances of ever getting all of these iconic queens in a room together is almost impossible.

However, this week they came closer thane ever before.

Gathering at New York’s Aqua Roma the official premiere for Season 18 was hosted by judges Ross Mathews and Ts Madison as well as Marc Malkin from Variety,

The iconic names on the night included the current reigning Global All Stars queen Alyssa Edwards, as well as All Stars winners Ginger Minj, Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Jimbo, Kylie Sonique Love, Monét X Change, season seventeen winner Onya Nurve and main stage winners Aquaria, Bebe Zahara Benet, Jaida Essence Hall, Nymphia Wind, Sasha Colby, Sasha Velour, Symone, Willow Pill, and Yvie Oddly.

True to form the queens turned up in some iconic looks, including All Stars 7 All Winners contestant Yvie Oddly who did not disappoint, in true Oddly style.

Not only was there a lot of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent on display in the room, between the queens there was close to $2 million is winners cheques handed out between them.

Whilst the queens were there to show their love and support for the newest batch of queens, last week the cast announcement had been overshadowed by some shady comments from former Drag Race contestants. But that didn’t stop these queens from celebrating their newest family members.

The fourteen queens competing for the $200,000 prize in season 18 are:

Athena Dion

Briar Blush

Ciara Myst

Darlene Mitchell

Dd Fuego

Discord Addams

Jane Don’t

Juicy Love Dion

Kenya Pleaser

Mandy Mango

Mia Starr

Myki Meeks

Nini Coco

Vita VonTesse Starr

You can watch the official meet the queens video below and tune in for Season 18 on January 2, 2026.