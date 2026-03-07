Carla From Bankstown Slams ‘Misogynistic, Homophobic’ MAFS Groom Tyson Gordon

Iconic Sydney drag queen Carla From Bankstown has lashed out at a groom from Married At First Sight (MAFS) over comments he made on the show.

The drag performer returned from a social media hiatus to hit out at the contestant for his controversial views.

In response Tyson Gordon hit back at the drag star after taking issue with her comments.

Carla From Bankstown hits back at MAFS groom

Earlier last year Carla From Bankstown announced she would be taking an indefinite break from her social media presence.

The drag star, who famously appeared on season six of The Celebrity Apprentice Australia in 2022, said she would taking taking a break for herself and thanked her fans for their love and support.

After over 9 months Carla returned with a blunt take on the antics of Tyson Gordon on the current season of MAFS.

“I am not back, just wanted to write a post to ask @channel9 and @MAFS why in the HELLL are you still making this show with someone like @tysongordonn???” she wrote in an Instagram story.

“Cmon man I know you want ratings but let’s be real, he’s being misogynistic, homophobic and clearly afraid of a woman in charge” she said of his comments on the show.

“If I played a drinking game every time this gronk said “masculine energy” I would be in rehab rn.”

“GROW UP THIS IS DISGUSTING” she concluded.

Tyson has drawn plenty of attention for his controversial views since the latest season aired, this has included comments that he wants his bride to be to be “submissive.”

He also said that he doesn’t want a wife who is “woke” or “overweight” as well as a “feminist who hates men” or a woman with a “high body count.”

On top of his comments about women he has also said that he doesn’t want homosexuality ““pushed in his face all the time.”

His comments have been condemned by fans of the show and the general public, even social services minister Tanya Plibersek has spoken out about his comments towards women.

When Tyson saw the post from Carla he hit back asking her “Genuine question, are you a boy or a girl?”

“I’m a fucking drag queen you idiot. Seriously” she responded before Tyson told “You need jesus.”

“You need a reality check,” Carla responded, with Tyson hitting back with “Come give me one big boy.”

Carla took to Instagram to share the conversation with her fans, address the casting decision with MAFS producers again.

“Hey @mafs and @channel9 as former talent I don’t think myself or ANYONE should be threatened by someone” she wrote.

“Let’s try and do better with casting next season yeah?”

“Don’t make me stand on business cause I will apply and I will call allllllm the gronks out. Tyson, I know you blocked me but come to bankstown, I know some spots that are super discreet for DL guys like you on grindr 😜.”

Following the heated exchange the pair both provided comment to Pedestrian TV with both standing by their comments and Tyson stating he was defending his character against “disgusting individuals.”

Over on Instagram Carla has been flooded with support from friends and fans with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments on her post.

Tyson currently has no recent posts on his account.