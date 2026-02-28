Bisexual MAFS Star Calls Out Biphobia During Her Time On The Show

Married At First Sight (MAFS) star Julia Vogl has called out the biphobia she experienced during her time on the Australian spin off of the show.

In a new interview she talked about being reduced to her sexuality and other comments she faced.

Her appearance makes her the first bisexual woman to appear on the show in Australia.

MAFS star calls out Biphobia

MAFS is definitely known for creating controversy on Australian television and once again, they’ve made their mark.

While queer inclusion on the show has been very low across its many seasons, there has been some inclusion of same sex couplings but very few bisexual contestants, however the 2021 season featured bisexual groom Liam Cooper.

Now Julia Vogl has made her mark as the first bisexual bride when she entered the show this year in 2026, she has also been joined by gay grooms Sam and Chris for the 13th season.

“The idea that my potential husband or wife is out there and I don’t know them is a very strange thought. I am looking for a cosmic connection” she announced during her on air voice over on the hit program.

“I don’t know if I am going to be matched with a man or woman, it isn’t about someone’s gender… it’s about the connection I have with them. That connection transcends gender for me.”

The programs official description reads “as a bisexual, she is open to dating both men and women as long as they have “it”, that secret sauce you feel straight away and just know you share something special.”

“Julia has had four serious relationships, three with women and with a man. She struggles to find the whole package with either sex. She’s after someone she is attracted to physically, who is emotionally mature and always trying to better themselves.”

However Vogl went on to be paired with male contestant Grayson McIvor from Queensland, but things did not go as expected.

In a recent interview she opened up about how her sexuality was treated on and off the show.

“It is frustrating to constantly be reduced to my sexuality, because there’s so much more to me than my sexuality” she said.

“In fact, me being bisexual is probably the most boring thing about me.”

“It is completely my entire storyline [and] so many assumptions have been made in my portrayal.”

She also shared her frustration at claims by her on screen groom that she “wanted a woman” as her reason for rejecting him.

”Suggesting that because I wasn’t interested in this one man, therefore I must be a lesbian, it’s a cop out, and it feels really harmful. Often bisexuals feel misunderstood and unseen, and this is just another classic example of this happening” she said.

Her comments reflect other experiences of famous bisexual personality in the media who have had their identities questioned, including AFL Mitch Brown who made history when he came out last year. Brown spoke out after he was asked to “prove” his sexuality in a public encountered recently.