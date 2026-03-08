Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reveals He Didn’t Want To Do Modern Family Spin Off

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has revealed his true feelings behind the Modern Family spinoff that never happened.

Despite fans being desperate to see the next iteration of Mitch and Cam, it seems Jesse wasn’t as keen.

The popular actor shared his thoughts on his podcast his week, much to the surprise of fans.

No Modern Family spinoff for Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet spent eleven seasons as the much loved gay couple on the hit show Modern Family.

The pair played the iconic couple, Mitch and Cam, with their adopted daughter Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons), winning hearts worldwide in the process. Ferguson received five consecutive nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series while Stonestreet received three consecutive nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series during their time on the series.

As the series wrapped the trio added to their family with their son Rex joining the fold. The finale saw the family pack up to move interstate as they followed Cam for his dream job.

Fans clamoured to see more of the heartwarming family unit so much so that the ABC floated a plan for a series spinoff that would follow the new life of the family. Ultimately the spinoff never got off the ground with Stonestreet admitting he was hurt to see it fail.

“I think it hurt Jesse and I’s feelings, I think it hurt Chris Lloyd’s feelings… I love my character, I love the show, I love Jesse. We had a great working relationship, we had amazing chemistry. We weren’t really done. I would’ve kept going, I think everyone would’ve kept going” he said.

“Jesse and I maybe felt like they thought of us as the old guys that didn’t seem worthy of keeping those characters going… it felt a little hurtful, but people make business decisions and we can’t get involved in that.”

However it seems that Jesse Tyler Ferguson wasn’t as upset by the news.

On his podcast Dinner’s On Me he told his guest Wendi McLendon-Covey that he was ultimately ready to move on from his time as Mitch on the hit show.

“Modern Family ended, and then we had a pandemic, you know. I was so excited for this next chapter of my life, and then it was like, everyone go inside.”

“They were brewing this idea of maybe doing a Modern Family spinoff with [Eric Stonestreet] and I, which I was interested in” he admitted.

“But I was also supposed to do this play in New York. It sort of felt like, as the reality of, maybe the spinoff was actually going to happen, I literally felt like, Oh my god, I want to date other people. It ended up not working out.’” he shared.

Ferguson is currently playing the role of Truman Capote in a theatre production of Tru in New York.