Modern Family Star Aubrey Anderson-Emmons Comes Out As Bisexual 

During her time on the hit sitcom Modern Family, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons earned herself a legion of fans.

Playing the iconic role of Lily, adopted daughter of gay couple Mitchell and Cameron Tucker Pritchett, saw her deliver some of the best one liners of the show.

Now that she is 18 Audbrey has dropped her own one liner, coming out as bisexual in true Modern Family style, just in time for Pride month.

Whether it be her exasperated eyerolls or sassy one liners Aubrey Anderson-Emmons always managed to steal the scene as Lily.

Now Aubrey has used one of the most iconic scenes in the shows history for her very own coming out.

In episode 19 of the fourth season of Modern Family Mitch and Cam, along with Gloria, take Lily to a Vietnamese restaurant to help her understand her culture and history.

However when Lily refuses the food, instead wanting a cheeseburger, Gloria reminds her that it’s important that she connect to her culture as she’s Vietnamese.

Lily however declares that she’s not Vietnamese, instead shouting, “I’m gay! I’m gay!” with Mitch hastily rushing to tell her she’s not gay “just confused.”

Taking to social media Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, now 18, posted a clip of her lip syncing to the last part of the clip, with a sneaky caption below.

“People keep joking so much abt me being gay when I literally am (I’m bi)” she wrote on the video.

She followed it with a joyful pride month caption.

“Happy pride month to all and to all a goodnight hehehe #modernfamily #lily #pridemonth #bi #pride”

The clip quickly whipped up nearly 300,000 likes in support of the star as thousands rushed to congratulate her on coming out.

“Coming out to this audio is truly iconic” wrote one fan.

The official Modern Family Instagram account even jumped in with a love hear emoji for the star.

Meanwhile Trisha Paytas dropped by to say “Queen !!!!”

While Aubrey is not currently starring in any television productions she runs her successful Youtube Channel with her mother Amy and this year released her debut single “Telephones & Traffic” under the name Frances Anderson.