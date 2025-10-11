Today Is National Coming Out Day And It’s More Important Than Ever

Saturday October 11 officially marks National Coming Out Day around the world and this year the day is more important than ever.

Internationally, especially in America, LGBTQIA+ rights are still under attack and here in Australia visibility is still vitally important.

Having the confidence, safety and security to come out is still not a right afforded to everyone, making today as important as ever.

National Coming Out Day: Out and Proud

Whether we are coming out early or late in life, the choice to come out and live our truth is not always easy and this year we’ve seen some beautiful coming out stories in the media around the world.

Here in Australia Mitch Brown dominated the headlines this year when he came out as bisexual. The decision to share his truth was historic for Brown as he officially became the first openly bisexual man in the history of the AFL. His coming out story proved the power of visibility as he sparked countless conversations about homophobia in sports as well as helping paving the way for future athletes in Australia.

In a much more low-key and very adorable coming out story Modern Family actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons also came out as bisexual. Aubrey was best known for playing the iconic role of Lily, adopted daughter of gay couple Mitchell and Cameron Tucker Pritchett in the shit show which saw her deliver some of the best one liners of the show. The actress even used one of her memorable scenes to help her come out in a cute video shared on social media.

In November last year Chloe Grace Moretz came out as gay in a social media post in support of presidential candidate Kamala Harris, telling the world “I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman.” Moretz went on to marry her girlfriend of seven years in September this year.

In June this year Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp also came out publicly about her sexuality. Camp revealed to a social media reporter during an interview that she was dating her girlfriend when asked about her expectations when dating men “Well, I don’t expect anything from a guy anymore, because I’m dating a woman, and it’s great” she said at the time.

The Last Of Us star Isabela Merced also came out earlier this year identifying as queer, Merced was discussing her role as the love interest to Bella Ramsey’s character and their on screen sex scene when she opened up about how she identifies.

Drag Race darling Valentina also had her own coming out journey earlier this year, Valentina came out publicly as a trans woman in May 2025. “Along the way I’ve felt pressure to come forward, so I’ve decided and wanted to take today to declare myself as a transgender woman. I welcome all the love, support and protection from my dear fans. Thank you so much” she told her fans.

These stories are beacons of hope for many who are still afraid to show their true selves to the world.

This National Coming Out Day the HRC remind everyone to celebrate their light.

“We will not be silenced! In this dark moment when our rights are under attack, we are celebrating our light. Our joy is powerful. Our creativity is resistance. Every story is a message of hope and a promise that we’re not going anywhere!”