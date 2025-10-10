Izak Rankine Reaches Out To Rainbow Crows For Conversation After Homophobic Slur

In a move many in the AFL’s queer community had hoped for, Izak Rankine has reached out to members of Rainbow Crows, the Adelaide Crows’ LGBTQIA+ supporter group, seeking a conversation in the wake of his suspension for using a homophobic slur.

Rainbow Crows founder Brett McAloney confirmed that he and Rankine had an “open and honest conversation” about the homophobic slur he used and the harm it caused.

McAloney said Rankine expressed genuine remorse for his actions and a desire to help build greater understanding and inclusion within both the Crows’ community and the wider AFL.

“Izak Rankine reached out to our founder, Brett, and they caught up for a yarn last week,” reads the post from Rainbow Crows.

“They had an open and honest conversation about the past couple of months and it’s impacts. Izak expressed his remorse for his actions and desire to build a connection with Rainbow Crows, and assist in making positive changes in the club and our game.

“We thank Izak for the yarn, wish him a nice break, great upcoming season, and look forward to building a connection.”

McAloney’s comments suggest the chat was one-on-one and genuine, rather than something arranged through the club.

The gesture follows public apologies from Rankine and comes amid ongoing discussion about how Australian sport should deal with homophobic language and behaviour.

While the Rainbow Crows’ post welcomes Rankine’s decision to engage directly and expresses hope that it could be the start of meaningful allyship, other LGBTQIA+ advocates have also noted that real change would need to be backed by accountability and consistent action, not just words.

Izak Rankine: homophobic slur and the fallout

On 16 August, during the round 23 match between Adelaide and Collingwood, Rankine used a homophobic slur directed at a Collingwood opponent.

The AFL Integrity Unit launched an investigation into the incident, and Rankine was handed a four-match suspension for his behaviour. The original proposed penalty was five matches, but it was reduced after submissions from Rankine and the Crows, which included “compelling medical evidence”.

The suspension ruled Rankine out of Adelaide’s final home-and-away game and two finals matches. The penalty sparked widespread debate about the culture of homophobia in sport and whether enough is being done to address it beyond individual incidents.

Rankine went overseas shortly after the incident, but publicly apologised upon returning to Adelaide.

“There was no excuse. It was wrong and I take full responsibility,” he told media at Adelaide Airport. “I’m disappointed in myself and I know I have let a lot of people down. I want to apologise to anyone who I have hurt and offended. I understand that word was offensive, harmful, it’s hurtful and has no place in our game or our society.”