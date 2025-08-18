AFL Integrity Unit To Investigate Star After Alleged Homophobic Slur

Adelaide star Izak Rankine is under investigation from the AFL integrity unit after he allegedly used a homophobic slur during a game over the weekend.

The Crows star reportedly used the slur during a game against Collingwood on Saturday.

The AFL confirmed that they were looking into the incident on Monday.

“The AFL is aware of an alleged matter with the Integrity Unit making enquiries,” a league spokesperson said.

Adelaide captain Jordan Dawson said on Monday morning that the club was letting the AFL “go through what they have to go through”.

“It’s not ideal but it’s obviously in the AFL’s hands and we will let them investigate and see what happens,” said Dawson.

Players regularly pinged for homophobia

Over 2024, three players were suspended for using language that marginalised and disrespected the LGBTQIA+ community, with St Kilda’s Lance Collard hit with a six match ban for “unprompted and highly offensive” slurs.

In July, West Coast Eagles player Jack Graham received a four match ban over the use of a homophobic slur during a game, which he self reported.

Later that same month, 20 year old Sydney Swans player Riak Andrew also used a homophobic slur during a game, which saw him suspended for five games.

Only weeks later, the Swans hosted their annual Pride Game, reiterating their commitment to diversity and inclusion within the sport.

“While it is incredibly disappointing, we are using it as an opportunity to provide further education to the player as well as our broader staff and athletes,” the club said in a statement at the time. “It’s why we play in the Pride Game — because unfortunately, there’s still a long way to go.”

If Rankine is found guilty, he risks missing the rest of the AFL season, including the grand final, which Adelaide had qualified for for the first time since 2017.

One of the team’s leading players, Rankine has been instrumental to Adelaide’s rise after the team finished 15th last year.