‘Rewriting History’: Jinkx Monsoon Roasts Republican Lawmakers on Good Morning America

Appearing on Good Morning America over the weekend, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon wrapped by slamming US lawmakers who are “rewriting history” in a razor-edged punchline during a cheeky studio game.

During a segment dubbed ‘Oh, Jinkx!’, anchors Gio Benitez, Janai Norman and Whit Johnson tossed her a series of absurd White House scenarios.

The final prompt: “You’ve just been told you’re the understudy for Mary’s husband and the show starts in five minutes.” Without missing a beat, Jinkx fired back:

“Well, everyone, this is how it goes. Abraham Lincoln is now a trans woman, and that’s all there is to it. Since lawmakers get to rewrite history, why can’t I?”

She then gave her signature Jinkx cackle, and had the hosts absolutely howling — while at the same time, spotlighting the very real issue of conservative politicians chipping away at LGBTQIA+ rights and education with revisionist history.

Jinkx is currently leading the cast of Oh, Mary! — a gloriously unhinged, history-skewering comedy about Mary Todd Lincoln — which makes the jab extra delicious. The Broadway run has been a hot ticket, with Monsoon stepping into the corset just this month.

The timing of her quip also hits a nerve. With the US Supreme Court facing pressure to overturn marriage equality, anti-LGBTQIA+ bills piling up, and the Trump administration enforcing the removal of any mentions of trans people and bisexual people from government funded websites like The Stonewall Monument site, the broader political backdrop is grim.

When lawmakers are actively trying to edit queer people out of their own stories, a drag queen rewriting Abe Lincoln as trans on breakfast TV feels like pitch-perfect satire — and a reminder that queer artists will always answer censorship with sharper wit and an even sharper tongue.

Jinkx Monsoon is on a roll with her roasts

Jinkx is absolutely on a roll recently — she went viral last month too. In an interview with writer and comedian Ziwe, Monsoon was asked about Rowling, who has of course continued to cause controversy for her campaign against trans people.

Ziwe asked Jinkx, “Would JK Rowling make a good Roxy Hart in Chicago?”

“Who is he? Jake Hay Rowling?” Jinkx said in mock response.

“He is a she,” Ziwe replied.

“Oh dear. That is not a feminine name in the slightest,” responded Jinkx. “You know, I know that oftentimes, female authors use initials so that people assume it’s a male writer,” Monsoon said as she took aim.

“I have to presume that JK Rowling was unsatisfied with the way that the world saw her, and then she transitioned herself into a new personality so that the world would perceive her the way she wanted to be perceived.”

After a perfectly timed comedic beat of silence, Ziwe responded with “Gagging!” before Monsoon burst out laughing.

The clip quickly went viral on Tiktok, then on Instagram and other social media platforms.