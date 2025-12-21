Drag Race Icon Bianca Del Rio To Return As Pit Stop Host

The legend that is Bianca Del Rio has officially been confirmed to return as host of The Pit Stop for season 18.

It marks the third time Del Rio will host the popular companion series following season 17 host Monét X Change.

And fans are certainly happy about the decision.

While fans of RuPaul’s Drag Race know the likelihood that Bianca Del Rio will ever return to the competition is very slim, they know they can still get the second best thing.

Since Del Rio first assumed the hosting duties of The Pit Stop during season 15 fans have praised the season six winner for her work.

She returned again for All Stars 8, again drawing praise and fans have since been campaigning for her return again.

The Pit Stop began in 2016 and is an official companion series, released by RuPaul’s Drag Race and offers light hearted and often chaotic commentary on the current seasons as they air. As of 2025 there have been twenty one series of the show.

Released on Youtube, each episode features a former Drag Race contestant, usually past winners, who sit down to unpack the episode, chat about the queens and of course, judge their outfits.

The host is joined each week by different contestants from former seasons to discuss the show, which has drawn a large audience over the years as up to 2 million people tune in to watch.

The first season of The Pit Stop was hosted by Youtuber Kingsley, since then other hosts have included Raja, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Bob the Drag Queen, Manilla Luzon, Lemon and most recently Monét X Change who hosted during season seventeen, All Stars ten and Season fourteen.

Monét X Change has recently been named as part of the cast for the upcoming season of The Traitors, which may have been her reason for not returning to hosting duties this season.

Bianca is just as excited as her fans to return to the hosting duties for the popular show.

“I’m excited to be back hosting The Pit Stop and giving everyone my sweet, kind and thoughtful critiques!” she said in an official statement.

“No one will be safe … not even Michelle Visage!”

The Pit Stop will return in January when Season 18 debuts on January 2, 2025.