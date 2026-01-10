Bob The Drag Queen Roasts Ginger Minj Over Her Controvsersial Press Tour

It seems the Drag Race drama surrounding Ginger Minj is continuing this week with Bob The Drag Queen calling out at the All Stars 10 winner in his latest Youtube video.

His comments come in response to what he calls the “Ginger Minj Press Tour” and the comments she made during several interviews.

And Bob is not holding back.

Bob The Drag Queen responds to Ginger Minj

In the last two weeks Drag Race All Stars 10 winner Ginger Minj has conducted several interviews where she has spoken about many Drag Race alumni, including Roxxxy Andrews, Naomi Smalls and Bob The Drag Queen.

She has appeared on Monét Talks with Monét X Change, Why Won’t You Date Me?, and The Kelly Mantle Show and drawn much attention from all of these appearances.

During that time she has accused her fellow All Stars 10 competitors of not supporting her, gaining some strong reactions from the cast. She has also drawn several Drag Race alumni into the conversation.

Now Bob The Drag Queen is the latest queen to respond in his podcast.

Bob sat down to address claims by Ginger that he lies and exaggerates things and also to call her out on some of her stories.

Kicking off Bob hit out at claims on Monét Talks with Monét X Change that he makes up stories.

“What really clicked in my head was this story that Bob told. I don’t even remember which one it is, but it was one that was like so completely untrue, out of left field that I went ‘Oh, this is a bit” Ginger said at the time.

“I am messy, I love drama, I joke a lot, I will tell you a joke, but I will not tell you a lie” Bob said in reply.

“I might say something that is so absurd that in my opinion, you know it’s a joke, but everyone doesn’t know that, right?”

Bob goes on to unpack a series of comments made by Ginger and Monet, even calling out Monet for lying too.

In response to claims he makes up stories he says “So, what makes this so bizarre to me is like you get to create a a narrative that there’s a story, but I can’t remember what it is. So, no one can ever verify it. No one can call it out. No one can name it or claim it, but there is a story, but I can’t remember which one it is, but it is 100% made up.”

“There has not been one, y’all” he continued.

“There has not been one story about Ginger Minj that I have made up that had no truth in it.”

Naomi Smalls: “I don’t know her”

He went on to unpack a story about Ginger destroying a wig owned by Naomi Smalls and while he argued the specifics of the story, he went on to call out Gingers claim that she has never worked with Naomi and that she doesn’t know her.

“I don’t remember ever working with Naomi. I don’t know her” Ginger claimed.

In response Bob provided an image of Ginger Minj standing beside Naomi Smalls and her fellow queens on tour.

“I want to be clear. This is a picture of Naomi and Ginger Minj together on a tour” he said.

“I want you to see this is a picture of them on a tour together. I was on this tour. GiGi was on this tour. Robbie Turner was on this tour. We’re all here in this in this picture, but I was on this tour.”

“The truth is they did work together. It happened. I’ve corroborated the story. Naomi’s corroborated the story. It did happen.”

There’s a lot more back and forth in the video with Bob calling out a number of Gingers claims, including providing text messages and clips to back up her responses to Ginger Minj continuously, plus a juicy story about Ginger and Cynthia Erivo which Bob is quick to call out, with help of some other Drag Race alumni.

It’s a lot of drama for a couple of interviews, but once again fans are lapping it up online.

With over 170,000 views in under six hours fans were quick to chime in on the conversation.

“What’s so funny about this is that this whole drama is the biggest nothing burger, but still, I am CLOCKED IN every time a new video about it comes out” one fan wrote.

“I love that this all boils down to a story about a wig. Celebrity drag queens: they’re just like regular drag queens!” wrote another.

“So wild for Ginger to say “oh I don’t even know what Bob said but whatever it was it was LIES.”

You can catch the full video with Bob The Drag Queen below.