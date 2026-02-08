Drag Race Favourite Marina Summers Comes Out As Trans

Drag Race finalist Marina Summers has shared her coming-out journey with her fans in a touching Instagram post.

“I’d like to borrow a bit of your time today and tell you something beautiful and meaningful” she announced online before sharing her story.

Summers received a wave of support from around the world in response, including from countless Drag Race alumni.

Marina Summers coming out: “Today feels like that moment”

Marina Summers made her biggest international impact when she appeared on the iconic RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Vs The World Season Two.

After first appearing on Drag Race Philippines, where she was runner-up, she returned to the franchise with a vengeance.

Fans fell in love with her stunning looks and iconic performances that saw her take out three challenge wins and storm to the finals, where she was eliminated shortly before the top two.

While the series was ultimately taken out by UK queen Tia Kofi, fans have still eagerly followed Summers and her journey.

Now Marina Summers has invited her fans into the next stage of her life.

“I’ve been sitting with this for a long time, trying to find the right moment and the right words. Today feels like that moment” she wrote on Instagram.

“Since I was a child, I’ve always felt feminine – even deep into the parts that I didn’t always know how to name. For so many years, l poured that energy into carving a life that required me to move at full speed. Becoming the person l’ve always seen myself as felt like something l’d get to “later” , something | gently pushed to the side while I tried to catch every other dream first” she continued before revealing she had started her transition.

“But last year, I finally gave myself permission to stop pausing. And start my transition” she confirmed.

Summers went on to reveal that she had begun social transitioning last year as she changed her appearance gradually before commencing HRT by the end of 2025.

“I chose to keep the first part of this journey with my innermost circle. It’s not as if I was hiding something from the world. I just really needed space to feel it, to heal, to simply exist in my own skin without the outside noise. I’m grateful I gave myself that” she revealed.

“And now” she said “I’m ready to open the door a little wider and let you all into my journey.”

The Drag Race darling let her fans know she was laying her birth name to rest, announcing she would be continuing to be known as Marina.

“Hello again my friends, it’s me, Marina.”

She ended by thanking her fans again for being part of her journey “This chapter means the world to me, and I’m happy to finally share it with all of you.”

Drag Race alumni from around the world were quick to rally behind the star showing their support, including Drag Race judge Michelle Visage who wrote “So happy for you sweetie” on the post.

Fellow Uk Vs The World finalist La Grande Dame also shared her support writing “I love you so much!!”

Other queens sharing the love included Global All Stars winner Alyssa Edwards, Canada’s Drag Race judge Brooke Lynn Hytes, Laganja Estranja, Nicky Doll and winners from around the world including Kyran Thrax, Aquaria and Sasha Velour and more.

“Thank you all! I’m positively overwhelmed by all your response. I love you and appreciate you all” Summers said in response to their comments.