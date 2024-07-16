RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars Cast Has Been Revealed

The world is aquiver with tres excitement, because RuPaul’s Drag Race is going global.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars spin off was first announced in December 2022, but the cast has finally been revealed on the show’s YouTube channel on Monday afternoon.

Following on from other globe-hopping series in the franchise (such as UK vs the World and Canada vs the World), the latest series features a single queen from most of the countries that currently have a Drag Race program.

Paramount+ has set the premiere date as Friday August 16, in which twelve fan favourite drag artistes from around the world will compete for the title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World”, a grand prize of $200, 000 and a spot in the international pavilion at the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

Reigning judges RuPaul and Michelle Visage will return to judge the competition, alongside choreographer Jamal Sims, who has been featured on several seasons as a guest panelist.

“The world is not ready”

“The world is not ready for RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars,” declared RuPaul.

“Twelve queens representing their home countries raises the stakes to a whole new level.

“Plus, the international mix of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent will, pardon my French, blow your fucking minds.”

For this series, MTV and World of Wonder have partnered with All Out – an international organisation that fights for LGBTQ+ rights around the world – making a $100, 000 donation to start the new fund.

Here’s the full list of cast members for Drag Race Global All Stars:

Alyssa Edwards (USA)

Original seasons: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5; RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 2

Bio: A legendary drag queen from Texas with 23 years of experience. Owner of Beyond Belief Dance Company.

Gala Varo (Mexico)



Original season: Drag Race Mexico Season 1

Bio: From Morelia, Mexico, with over 15 years of performing experience. Originally a model, acrobat and dancer, inspired by artists like Salvador Dali.

Pythia (Canada)

Original season: Drag Race Canada Season 2

Bio: A queen who blends historical and mythical elements into her drag.

Kitty Scott-Claus (United Kingdom)

Original season: RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 3

Bio: From London, with a background in musical theatre and pantomime.

Eva Le Queen (Philippines)

Original season: Drag Race Philippines Season 1

Bio: From Manila, Philippines, blending Filipino culture with her unique drag style.

Miranda Lebrao (Brazil)

Original season: Drag Race Brazil Season 1

Bio:From Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. An actress and visual artist with a background in naval engineering, bringing drama and transformism to her drag.

Athena Likis (Belgium)

Original season: Drag Race Belgique Season 1

Bio: A Belgian drag queen, performing for 5 years, her aesthetic is conceptual and edgy, drawing inspiration from fashion, sci-fi and mythology.

Vanity Vain (Sweden)

Original season: Drag Race Sweden Season 1

Bio: From Linkoping, Sweden, based in Stockholm, doing drag for 8 years, aesthetically “very rock’n’roll, 80s, sex on legs”.

Nehellenia (Italy)

Original season: Drag Race Italia Season 2

Bio: From Rome, Italy, with 11 years of drag experience. Runner up and Miss Congeniality on her season of Drag Race Italia.

Tessa Testicle (Switzerland)

Original season: Drag Race Germany Season 1

Bio: From Basel, Switzerland – known for her stunt queen performances and legendary lip-syncs. Her name originated from a testicular torsion incident during her first performance in 2016. A fashion design student, she creates all her own looks.

Kween Kong (Australia)

Original season: RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2

Bio: From Adelaide, Australia, of Tongan-Samoan heritage. A professional dancer and choreographer. Leader of the Haus of Kong, she is passionate about activism.

Soa de Muse (France)

Original season: Drag Race France Season 1

Bio: From Paris, France. A well-rounded artist in singing, dancing, comedy and cabaret, they have performed across France, co-founding the cabaret La Bouche. Soa’s drag is inspired by their Afro-Martinican culture.

Despite its international focus, it does seem like queens from franchises such as Holland, Thailand and Spain did not get a look in this round, but if this franchise ends up being like any other iteration of Drag Race fans can hope for more installments down the track.

In the meantime, watch the reveal on YouTube.