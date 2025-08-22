All The Tongue-Wagging Thirst Traps Orville Peck Has Posted Since Landing In Sydney

Sydney, the masked cowboy is officially in you (😉) — and despite Sydney being pelted with non-stop rain this week, Orville Peck’s Instagram feed is radiating cheeky, sweaty, tongue-wagging heat.

Here’s the roundup of thirst-inducing content currently setting our hearts (and SPF levels) ablaze:

Gym grind: A mirror workout selfie channeling peak homoerotic Western vibes. Biceps speak louder than captions ever could.

Manspreading supremacy: Denim on full stretch, dominating a café chair. Days before, he’d already teased fans with another spread, just for good measure — the fella loves a manspread! And this time, his shorts seemed… a little tighter than usual? And boy oh boy, the comments section… well, let’s just say, people noticed. Actor Cheyenne Jackson slid in with: “I can see your Orville Pecker. 😜”

Character nails: A glam close-up of Vega’s lacquered talons so dramatic, they deserve their own IMDb credit.

Bondi Beach cameo: It’s not a trip to Sydney without taking this iconic selfie of Bondi’s shoreline curved behind you! We don’t yet have any details on whether Peck is heading out and about while he’s in Sydney, but he’s certainly invited. Vybe from RuPaul’s Drag Race encouraged Peck to come have a drink and see some iconic Sydney drag: “Come to @universalsydney on Friday for drag diva!” — followed by Universal itself, who commented, “Don’t be a stranger! 😍”

Sunburn snap: Mask is clearly SPF-rich — but the rest? A delicate pink glow that looks photo-finished by solar flair.

Why Is Orville Peck in Sydney?

Beyond the thirst traps and beachside theatrics, there’s a bigger spotlight calling. Peck is in Sydney to film his feature-film debut as Vega in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter reboot, shooting at Disney Studios in Moore Park.

Here’s what we know:

Peck = Vega — the masked, claw-wielding Spanish fighter with ninja grace and matador flair — fits Peck’s aesthetic like a second skin. Several outlets have confirmed the casting.

Star-studded cast: Peep this lineup—from Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken, Jason Momoa as Blanka, 50 Cent as Balrog, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, wrestling legends Cody Rhodes as Guile and Roman Reigns as Akuma, and Chun-Li is being played by Presence actress Callina Liang , (who also features in Peck’s Instagram carousel of pics above).

Production details: Directed by Kitao Sakurai (Bad Trip), produced by Legendary and Capcom.

So there you have it: while his feed masks a devilish sunburn and surfside slays, the real star-power play is gearing up behind the scenes — cowboy turning cinematic super-villain, and doing it all with queer, masked bravura.