Meet The Super Sickening Cast Of Drag Race UK Season Seven

Twelve brand new queens have officially been revealed as the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season Seven.

Hot off the heels of All Stars 10, fans now have a new batch of queens to root for.

And this lot look fierce as hell!

Meet our MAGICAL new queens! 👑✨ @rupaul Meet The Queens of #DragRaceUK Season 7 is NOW STREAMING: https://t.co/NxWgP3YpEZ NEW RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is coming soon:

🌎 @wowpresentsplus worldwide ex. UK & Canada

🇬🇧 @bbcthree pic.twitter.com/GFJ2F3nn6N — World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) August 22, 2025

Drag Race UK Queens Set To Slay Season Seven

After recently announcing that season seven of Drag Race UK was officially on the way, World Of Wonder have now revealed the latest cast members competing for the crown.

The twelve new queens are competing from across the UK with another exciting mix of drag styles and of course, those accents!

While four of the queens hail from London this season also sees Welsh queen Catrin Feelings competing alongside queens from the likes of Brighton, Newcastle, Coventry, Leeds and Cornwall.

This season will also see two Irish queens competing on the show with Bonnie Ann Clyde hailing from Dublin and Elle Vosque from Belfast.

At just 22 years old Elle Vosque has painted herself as a triple threat in the competition, boasting her skills as a live singer as well as a dancer.

“When you come to an Elle Vosque show the looks will be turned. I will be singing live, I will be doing a bit of dancing, and mostly you’re going to have fun” she says.

RuPaul will of course return to the helm of the franchise where he will be joined by his leading lady Michelle Visage and regular judges Alan Carr and Graham Norton.

Similarly to season two through six, season seven will feature ten episodes.

Although an air date for the season has yet to be released it is expected to air this September.

The twelve queens competing for the season seven crown are:

Catrin Feelings

Tayris Mongardi

Sally TM

Silllexa Diction

Pasty

Nyongbella

Paige Three

Elle Vosque

Viola

Chai T Grande

Bonnie Ann Clyde

Bones

Watch below for your first glimpse at the sickening cast of Drag Race UK Season Seven!