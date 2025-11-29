Drag Race Star Cynthia Lee Fontaine Responds To Fake News Of Her Death

Drag Race star Cynthia Lee Fontaine has been forced to respond to strange rumours of her death online.

The All Stars 10 queen took to social media to address the false rumours of her passing.

She has shared her apologies to her fans who were shocked at the news of her alleged death.

Cynthia Lee Fontaine is very much alive

Since appearing on season eight of Drag Race Cynthia Lee Fontaine and her “Cu Cu” have amassed a legion of fans.

So much so that she was invited to return to season nine of the hit series.

However Cynthia revealed she received devastating news that she had been diagnosed with stage one liver cancer after filming season eight.

The popular queen kept her fans updated on her health journey over the following ten years as she continued to recover from her diagnosis.

In 2025 she returned to our screens to compete in Drag Race All Stars 10 where she placed 10th after progressing through to the semi finals of the competition.

Despite proof that she was alive and well, this week Cynthia Lee Fontaine fell prey to the fake news cycle of social media with Drag Race fan pages sharing news that she had passed away.

“We’re not ready to say goodbye – The drag community is heartbroken after a shocking announcement” posts shared across the groups read, accompanied by images of Cynthia in drag and in her hospital bed during treatment.

Cynthia Lee Fontaine took to social media in response to the fake news circulating to assure her fans that she was alive and well.

“This is absolutely False” she wrote online. “Very out of the place this “ page” did promoting fake news . Shame on you.” “Please go ahead and report this page” she encouraged her fans.

“My apologies to my family , love ones and Cucu fans for the emotional distress this false posting has created. I’m grateful for all your love and support.”

Fans reacted with hundreds of messages of support for the star with many sharing their shock at reading the news, thankful for her confirming that she was still in good health.