Will Poulter and Anastacia Named As Guest Judges For Drag Race Uk Vs The World

Anticipation is building for the upcoming season of Rupaul’s Drag Race: UK Vs The World season three with a stellar lineup of super special celebrity guest judges just announced.

Headlining the international list of film, television and music stars are LGBTQIA+ ally Will Poulter and singer Anastacia.

But the guest list just gets even more stacked from there.

A star studded list of guest judges for Drag Race UK Vs The World

While we love our super special celebrity judges it wouldn’t be the same without our favourites and World of Wonder have confirmed that Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton will return with Mama Ru for UK Vs The World season three.

However the rest of the guest list includes some huge names in music and television.

Other guests include Lucy Punch from televisions Amandaland, Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward from Bananarama, plus two members of The Pussycat Dolls.

Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt will join the show for this seasons celebrity Snatch Game.

Rounding out the season of celebrities is the television legend Russell T Davies, creator of Queer As Folk, who will be making a special appearance on the program.

Will Poulter is a huge drawcard for the program with the Hollywood actor expressing his excitement about joining the show, revealing he’s a huge fan of the program.

“I’m so excited to be a guest judge” he said in a statement.

“I’ve been a fan of Drag Race for years and being there in person to see the competition live was a surreal experience and even more amazing than I had imagined.”

Poulter has long been an ally for the LGBTQIA+ community famously co-designing a pride themed t-shirt based off his character in the hit television show, The Bear.

He donated all proceeds from the shirt to Choose Love and Everpress to help with raising urgent funds for LGBTQIA+ refugees.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Poulter (@willpoulter)

Pop superstar Anastacia also expressed her excitement at joining the Drag Race judging panel “Sitting alongside Ru was a dream, the queens blew me away” she said.

“The looks, the attitude, the fire – it was all pure power. I came in ready to judge, but honestly, I left inspired.”

No official air date has been set for Drag Race UK Vs The World season three, however it is expected to air in early 2026.

While the cast has not yet been confirmed either, the rumour mill thinks they have uncovered just who will be competing.