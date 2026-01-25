Alan Carr Set To Star In His Own Reality Show

Alan Carr is officially leaning into his “midlife crisis” era but instead of fast cars or hair extensions, the beloved gay comedian is going full gothic fairytale.

Fresh off his triumphant win on Celebrity Traitors, Carr has been confirmed as the lead of a brand new reality series that will follow him on a very specific mission: finding and running his own castle.

Alan Carr continues to shine on screen

The Disney+/Hulu show, currently working under the title Castle Man, will document Carr’s search to buy a historic property and attempt to turn it into a genuine home, turrets, drawbridges, and all.

According to the show’s synopsis, the series arrives as Carr approaches a major milestone, with “Alan’s 50th birthday fast approaching” and the comedian reaching “a moment of reckoning, taking stock of where he is and where he wants to be.”

The fantasy, it seems, has been brewing for a long time.

Carr’s love of grand old buildings was also intensified by his time filming The Traitors, with the synopsis explaining that after an “iconic stay at The Traitors’ castle, that fantasy will now become a reality or will it?”

For Carr, it’s not just an extravagant holiday dream.

“He doesn’t just want to visit a castle, he wants to build a life in one, a leap of faith driven entirely by Alan himself.”

Carr himself put it far more bluntly.

“Some men, when they have a midlife crisis, buy a Lamborghini or grow a ponytail, but me? I want my very own castle,” he said in a statement.

Reflecting on where the dream began, he added: “Since I was a boy in Northampton, I’ve always dreamt big, and have always been enchanted with the history and romance of a stately home and as I turn 50, I feel it’s my time. All I want is a turret to call my own – get me over that drawbridge!”

The series follows a huge year for Carr, who became the sole winner of Celebrity Traitors after being selected as one of the Traitors early in the competition and successfully deceiving the rest of the cast.

And for fans wanting even more Alan on their screens, he also continues to front the BBC renovation franchise with Amanda Holden, while his semi-autobiographical comedy series Changing Ends, inspired by his childhood and family life, remains a must-watch for anyone who likes their nostalgia served with camp warmth. Series two is currently screening on Stan in Australia.

And of course, fans of Carr can still catch in him Drag Race UK, where he will also appear in the upcoming third season of Drag Race UK Vs The World.