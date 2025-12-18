Heated Rivalry Introduces Straight Audience To “Obscure” Gay Sex Act

Heated Rivalry has been getting people across the vast spectrum of sexuality all hot and bothered, although this week’s episode has taught the heteros a fun new fact about gay sex.

The gay sports drama follows rival hockey players, Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) and Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) as they navigate a sexy secret affair, and is based off the book of the same name by Rachel Reid.

The book is an erotic novel, but the television adaptation hasn’t shied away from getting down and dirty, showing the pair getting it on in a variety of ways and places.

However some viewers were left confused after episode 4, when what they thought was going to turn into couch sex just looked like heavy petting.

“Am I the only one who didn’t understand what was happening on the couch in episode 4?” one Redditor asked. “Not the emotional aspect or the conversation or the outcome, I’m talking about just their physical interaction.”

“Please be nice to me for not knowing.”

The act in question? Frotting!

Frot to go!

Frotting is basically a fancy word for dry humping, where two (or more!) people rub their genitals together without penetration which, let’s be real, was absolutely not happening after Ilya and Shane ate those tuna melts.

People of all genders and sexualities can get in on frottage. Sometimes the simplest sex acts can be just as satisfying as a cheek clapping.

“Heated Rivalry introduces frotting to the masses the way Queer as Folk did rimming in the early aughts”, a viewer wrote on X.

The scene is a fairly infamous one from the book, and marks the point where Ilya and Shane both admit to themselves they want more from each other than just casual sex. The moment shows them being emotionally intimate and vulnerable together, with Ilya making Shane food and the pair having a moment of domesticity together.

The show’s popularity has seen it greenlit for a second season, but we’ve still got to get through the finale of season one, set to drop next week on December 26. Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!