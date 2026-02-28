Heated Rivalry Season Two Is Ready To Start Filming This Year

Hockey fans fear not! Heated Rivalry is officially ready to kick off production in 2026.

The official production dates have been revealed by series creators this week.

And we even know when to expect the second season to air!

Heated Rivalry season two is officially underway

In an interview with CBS Mornings this week creators of Heated Rivalry have revealed key dates relating to the upcoming second season of the hit show.

Jacob Tierney and Brendan Brady shared that writing on the script of the second season is now officially underway.

They also revealed that August 2026 will see filming for the series officially kick off.

Whilst a specific date wasn’t advised, they did confirm that they expect April 2027 to be the timeline for the second season to air.

“There will be more Heated Rivalry on your TVs, like, truly, as soon as humanly possible,” Tierney told fans.

He confirmed that they pair had been working closely with author Rachel Reid to help deliver a true and accurate product for fans once again.

“They trusted me, but they also trusted the material and the audience already loved this,” he said.

Brady stated that the pair “wanted to elevate this to the level that it deserved” to ensure fans were getting a great quality second season.

The television series, adapted from the popular book by Rachel Reid has seen the new series breaking records worldwide.

In Canada, the home of Heated Rivalry, the series debut on Crave (the alternative to HBO Max in Canada) saw the series become their number one series debut of all time.

The series follows the lives of rival hockey players Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) who secretly become gay lovers, subsequently delivering some of the steamiest scenes on television this year.

Viewers in Australia can catch all of season one on streaming service HBO Max.