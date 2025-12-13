Heated Rivalry Set For Season Two With HBO Max

Heated Rivalry, the steamy new gay series taking over the world, is officially set for a second season.

Streaming service HBO announced today they have acquired the rights to the second season.

The news comes as season one races toward the highly anticipated finale episodes.

Heated Rivalry Season Two

Heated Rivalry has certainly become the unexpected gay television hit of the year.

The television series, adapted from the popular book by Rachel Reid has seen the new series breaking records worldwide.

In Canada, the home of Heated Rivalry, the series debut on Crave (the alternative to HBO Max in Canada) saw the series become their number one series debut of all time.

They’re #1 baby. 🏆🏆#HeatedRivalry is the number one Crave Original Series debut of all time. Celebrate with a new episode, streaming now on Crave. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/YbvBV3HhlN — Crave (@CraveCanada) December 12, 2025

The series follows the lives of rival hockey players Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) who secretly become gay lovers, subsequently delivering some of the steamiest scenes on television this year.

The way Ilya just lifted Shane onto the counter like that. Once again, I am jealous.#HeatedRivalry #hrspoilers pic.twitter.com/6IxeoNV0gU — 𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚 ☾☼ (@nessaisbored) December 12, 2025

Since the debut of the series on November 28 audiences have been eating up the episodes, which are being drop fed in the traditional week by week format, keeping viewers hooked for their weekly Heated Rivalry fix.

Now audiences in Australia and worldwide will be set to enjoy season two with audiences worldwide as HBO Max confirmd “HBO Max Australia has officially acquired the rights to season two of Canadian sensation Heated Rivalry, from Bell Media’s Crave.”

“Following strong audiences in Australia and the USA, HBO Max USA, Latin America, Europe (excluding UK and Ireland, Spain and Turkey) and Asia (Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand. Philippines, Macau, Sri Lanka, Nepal) have now also secured rights for seasons one and two.

Whilst there are no official details for season two, catch the trailer for season one below, the finale of season one will drop on December 26, 2025.