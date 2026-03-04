A Heated Rivalry lookalike competition in Sydney was so huge that the council threatened to shut it down, before being rescued by The Imperial in Erskineville, going on to become a massive success. Now one is coming to Melbourne, organised by the same person.

It doesn’t seem like the hype around Heated Rivalry will ever die down – despite the show dropping at the end of 2025, fans are still buzzing – helped along by actors Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams doing high profile events like becoming torch bearers for the Winter Olympic Games, and hosting SNL. It seems apt that the men of Melbourne who may bear a passing resemblance to Connor and Hudson get their own chance to win.

“The two actors, Hudson and Connor, are just these no-name actors who have blown up out of nowhere, and they are just so warm and excited for the spotlight unlike any Hollywood actors we’ve seen before, who were just primed and ready… I think the public hasn’t seen that in a while, and I think we haven’t seen that since One Direction, or Justin Bieber, and everyone’s just really gravitated towards these two actors who are just obviously beautiful, but funny, talented, and we just want to root for them,” lookalike competition organiser Lena Tuck told Star Observer.

The Sydney competition was packed to the rafters, and had a pair of winners of the contest who actually looked quite similar to the actors. The pair took home a bundle of prizes, with the winner of the Shane Hollander look alike dedicating his win to “all the asian bottoms out there.”

“It’s truly crazy, but also amazing,” Tuck told Star Observer. “It just goes to show that the people are invested, and the people want to see the lookalikes, and the people want to have a space where we can talk about shows like Heated Rivalry and crazy fandoms.

The FREE Melbourne lookalike competition will be held at Yah Yah’s in Fitzoy, on Saturday 14th March at 9pm. Tickets here.