First Survivor Winner Richard Hatch Blasts Donald Trump As ‘Worst Human Being I’ve Ever Met’

Richard Hatch, the very first winner of Survivor has hit out at Donald Trump over his time working with him on The Celebrity Apprentice.

Hatch, who made headlines during his time during and after Survivor, had plenty to say about the US president this week.

And Hatch wasn’t holding back, calling him “the worst human being I’ve ever met.”

Richard Hatch blasts Donald Trump

When Richard Hatch appeared on television in 2000 on the inaugural season of Survivor he became an unforgettable character, still being remembered decades later.

As an openly gay man Hatch was pioneering for queer representation on the show, however he caught more attention for his villainous antics and his choice to spend most of his time on the beach naked.

Hatch went on to win the season, returning again for the first All Stars iteration of the hit show in 2004 where he placed 14th.

It was his unforgettable television appearances that saw him appear on several other television programs before he was jailed for tax evasion over his Survivor winnings in 2005.

But in 2011 he returned to television for the fourth season of The Celebrity Apprentice, which was hosted by Donald Trump at the time.

In a new interview this week Hatch has opened up about this time working with the now president in a discussion on Tim Murphy’s The Caftan Chronicles.

“I know him personally and spent a lot of time with him” Hatch said. “I was on Celebrity Apprentice, but I knew him for three years before that.”

“He is probably the worst human being I’ve ever met in my life,” Hatch said before describing Trump as wanting to be anywhere that he was during filming of the hit show.

“He wanted to be anywhere I was, because at that time, I was—[getting all the cameras]. Anywhere I was, he wanted to be.”

“He wasn’t mean. He’s one of the most effective people in a room I’ve ever met, but affable isn’t the word. He’s grotesquely manipulative. It’s all about what he can get out of any situation.”

Hatch described his time behind the scenes with Trump and how he worked with others at the time.

“I would stare at him and watch him use the room to his desperate need for attention, and how he would play people, talk to this one person and then turn around and tear them down to the next person. He’s really awful.”

He also went on to take a swipe at the American public for their support of the now president.

“But Americans are so stupid, we don’t see it. But yes, he is that open and brazen about it, and the sycophants around him protect him from any consequences, so he can continue to do that.”

Since his time on screen with Trump he has gone on to appear on The Biggest Loser in 2016 and more recently House Of Villains 2024.

Hatch also revealed he has been considered for several other returning seasons of Survivor, which have been thwarted by his ongoing legal issues.