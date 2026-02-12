GOP Rep Demands Inquiry Into Bad Bunny’s “Gay Pornography” Halftime Show

House Republican Andy Ogles from Tennessee has demanded a formal inquiry into Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, slamming the performance as “gay pornography”.

In a post to his Facebook page on February 9, the day after the show, Ogles voiced his initial disappointment with the show, saying it was a “disgrace” and that it “mocked American families”.

“Depicting gay pornography on prime time has no place in our culture,” he said, before going on to bizarrely claim, “The Bad Bunny performance is conclusive proof that Puerto Rico should never be a state.”

Ogles even went so far as to pen a formal letter to the Energy and Commerce Committee calling for a formal congressional inquiry into whether the NFL and broadcaster NBC had “prior knowledge, deliberate approval and facilitation” of the show.

“Children were forced to endure explicit displays of gay sexual acts, women gyrating provocatively, and Bad Bunny shamelessly grabbing his crotch while dry-humping the air,” he said, invoking basically the exact same arguments used against Elvis Presley in the 1950’s.

“And if that weren’t outrageous enough, the performance’s lyrics openly glorified sodomy and countless other unspeakable depravities. These flagrant, indecent acts are illegal to be displayed on public airways.”

Although Bad Bunny’s performance was fun, it’s not nearly as fun as Representative Ogles makes it out to be, with the closest thing to “glorified sodomy” being two male dancers grinding on each other for a grand total of two seconds.

Lyrics so sexy, they traverse language

Ogles also argued that the songs “Safaera” and “Yo Perreo Sola,” were full of explicit references that, despite being performed entirely in Spanish, were “readily apparent across any language barrier.”

And yes, the songs do contain sexual content, including lines such as “My dick is being chased and I want you to hide it” and “If your boyfriend doesn’t eat your ass, He better fuck off”. However, as Time pointed out, nothing of the sort was sung in either English or Spanish during the show, with the sections of the songs with those lyrics cut out of the performance entirely

It won’t surprise anyone to know that Ogles doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to LGBTQIA+ rights. After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade in 2022, Ogles said in a candidate forum that the “next thing we have to do is go after gay marriage”. He’s even been endorsed by Trump, with the president calling him a “Conservative Warrior” on Truth Social last year.

There was rightwing backlash to Bad Bunny’s performance before he’d even walked out onto the stage, with conservative activist group Turning Point USA airing their own “All-American Halftime Show” celebrating “faith, family, and freedom”. Kid Rock was the headliner, where he performed his 1999 song “Bawitdaba“, where he mentions “topless dancers”, the “bastards at the IRS”, and the hookers all trickin’ out in Hollywood”.

At least he didn’t perform “Cool, Daddy, Cool”, which includes the God-honouring lines, “Young ladies, young ladies / I like ’em underage, see / Some say that’s statutory / But I say it’s mandatory.”