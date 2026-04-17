‘Charlie Kirk Act’ Could See Students Expelled For Protesting Anti-LGBTQ+ Speakers

Tennessee lawmakers have passed a bill dubbed the “Charlie Kirk Act” that would punish university students and faculty for protesting speakers on campus with anti-LGBTQ+ views.

The legislation would see publicly funded schools unable to cancel invited speakers based on their viewpoints, or in response to protests from students and faculty, and explicitly protects “opposition to abortion, homosexuality, or transgender behaviour”.

Higher education institutions would need to adopt the University of Chicago’s Freedom of Expression Policy, based on the principle that schools should not suppress debate even if their ideas are “offensive, unwise, immoral, or wrong-headed.”

“It is for the individual members of the University community, not for the University as an institution, to make those judgments for themselves, and to act on those judgments not by seeking to suppress speech, but by openly and vigorously contesting the ideas that they oppose,” the policy outlines, as quoted in the Charlie Kirk Act.

“Indeed, fostering the ability of members of the University community to engage in such debate and deliberation in an effective and responsible manner is an essential part of the University’s educational mission.”

Actions such as blocking an audience’s view of a speaker, walk-outs, barring a speaker or audience member from entering the event, and making noise to down out a speaker could see students suspended or expelled.

Once signed by Gov. Bill Lee, the policies will take effect immediately.

Bill sponsor, Rep Gino Bulso, told WPLN the bill was non-partisan, despite being named after the Turning Point USA co-founder.

“It’s named after him, not because he had a conservative viewpoint, but because he actually gave his life in the defence of freedom of expression and doing so in a civil manner,” he said.

“He wanted to be known for his courage and for his faith. He actually was someone, who without apology, defended the truth.”

Kirk was assassinated while speaking at a public event at Utah Valley University in September, and regularly spouted anti-LGBTQ+ talking points.