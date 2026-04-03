OPINION: Kristi Noem Supports The Execution of Innocents. But We’re Talking About Her Husband’s Tits?

On Tuesday, leaked photos revealed the husband of Kristi Noem, former DHS secretary, Bryon Noem, wearing large inflated balloons under his shirt, the knots positioned outward to resemble nipples.

The Daily Mail’s exposé, where the photos were first published, garnered widespread media attention, thanks in part to the controversial headline: “Secret double life of Kristi Noem’s cross-dressing husband Bryon: The pouting ‘busty bimbo’ photos and trove of explicit messages”.

The exposé included reports that Bryon participated in online Fetish chatrooms where he crossdressed and sent large sums of money to women, including at least $25,000 via Cash App and PayPal.

The Daily Mail claims the report was released due to “national security concerns”, though others point to the obvious potential virality of kink-shaming as a more accurate motive.

As Elizabeth Nolan Brown aptly wrote for Reason, “Armed federal agents shooting citizens for protesting cruel immigration policies? We’ve aired that episode at least twice already! But wait—what if the husband of the woman presiding over those extrajudicial killings dressed himself up with comically uneven fake nipples and a duck face pout and sent those photos to sex workers? Now that’s sure to get ratings…”.

In the aftermath of the expose, Brown’s parody rings true, with many conservatives appearing more outraged by one man’s private bimbofication kink than by any of the lethal atrocities overseen and defended by Kristi Noem during her tenure as DHS Secretary.

Conservative social media activist Robby Starbuck called the revelation of Bryon’s bedroom habits “disturbing”, claiming “We have to have lines. Period.”

Meanwhile, others are wondering why no such lines were drawn at the state execution of Renee Good and Alex Pretti earlier this year, who Kristi Noem accused of domestic terrorism.

Noem argued the ICE agents who committed the civilian murders were acting in self-defence, contradicting video evidence showing them to be unarmed and nonviolent.

Renée Good was a writer, poet, and mother. Alex Pretti was an intensive care nurse.

In light of the controversy that should surround Noem, libertarian journalist Nick Gillespie has emphasized just how benign her husband’s crossdressing truly is. “At least he did this on his own dime and without shooting protesters in the face,” he commented.

Brown, author of Reason’s biweekly Sex & Tech newsletter, has called on the left not to resort to ad hominum attacks, regardless of how much disdain they hold for the Noem family name. “Don’t kink shame Bryon Noem,” she said. “And don’t delight in this invasion of his privacy.

Even if you don’t care about him, a standard where it’s ok to publicize and mock people’s private sexual antics if they’re on the “wrong” side means, effectively, you have no standard against these things at all.”