High School Yearbook Photos Show Anti-LGBTQ Republicans In Drag

Images of two vehemently anti-LGBTQ+ Republicans dressed in drag have been uncovered, highlighting the hypocrisy of their transphobic policies.

Unearthed by The Advocate from archival yearbooks, US Representatives Buddy Carter and Mike Collins can both be seen dressed in drag during their senior years of high school, one decade apart, in the 70s and 80s.

The pair are two of three Georgia Republicans competing in the primaries with the aim of unseating LGBTQ+ ally Democrat Senator Jon Ossoff in the general election next month. Both men have scores of zero on on the Human Rights Campaigns’ Congressional Scorecard, and have extensively supported legislation designed to strip trans people of their rights.

Piedmont Academy’s 1985 yearbook shows Collins in a sleeveless floral dress and long wig next to his a young woman his office confirmed to be his wife and another male student also dressed in drag, with the caption “Senior class ‘beauties,’ Mike Collins and Andy Brady.” Another photo shows him in drag again, alongside other members of his senior class.

Meanwhile, self-proclaimed “MAGA warrior” Carter can also be seen in drag as part of senior year activities, with his 1975 Robert W. Groves High School yearbook showing him in a sash and dress, captioned with his birth name Earl LeRoy Carter.

Another photo shows him in a different outfit and wig posing on what appears to be a stage, with the caption “Miss ‘Cantelope Carter’ shows her sexy legs”, which has previously been posted in a subreddit for Savannah, Georgia.

Office says drag photos are “lighthearted humour”

Carter and Collins aren’t the first Republicans to campaign against trans people and drag performers despite having dabbled in a little crossdressing in their past, joining the likes of vice President JD Vance, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and former congressman George Santos.

The photos prove what we already know to be true: drag can be a fun and diverse art form that a huge number of people participate in for a variety of reasons. Carter and Collins have both enjoyed the freedoms to express their gender the way they wanted, only to campaign against those same freedoms decades later.

“Only people whose brains have been rotted by ill-prescribed hormones and the continual over-sexualization of life around them would view a yearbook photo of Rep. Collins and his wife 40 years ago switching clothes for a Homecoming tradition as anything more than lighthearted humor,” said a spokesperson for Rep. Collin’s office told The Advocate when asked for comment.

The demonisation of drag- a centuries-old practice with origins across the world- is a contemporary phenomenon weaponised by conservative politicians whose careers are built on fear-mongering against queer people.

“There’s this big bogeyman of trans people, even though statistically, historically, and factually, trans people pose no harm to the American economy, pose no harm to cisgender people, especially cisgender women,” drag performer Taylor Alxndr told The Advocate.

“This idea that trans women are following or trying to attack or harm cisgender women in restrooms, it’s all just a big distraction from the actual evil that plagues a lot of the country, and it’s these politicians and people who support them.”