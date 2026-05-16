Coalition Pushes New Gender Bill After Landmark Giggle V Tickle Ruling

Gender identity and transgender rights are again at the centre of Australia’s political debate, after Coalition MPs vowed to introduce new legislation defining sex as strictly male or female following the Federal Court’s landmark Giggle v Tickle decision.

The proposed bill comes just days after the Full Court of the Federal Court ruled transgender woman Roxanne Tickle was directly discriminated against by the women only app Giggle for Girls and its founder Sall Grover.

The case has become one of the most significant legal tests of Australia’s gender discrimination laws and is already fuelling renewed political and cultural division.

Gender ruling sparks push for changes to discrimination laws

Gender will become a major flashpoint in federal parliament next month, with Nationals MP Alison Penfold preparing a private member’s bill seeking to define “two biological genders” within the Sex Discrimination Act.

“The current law effectively prevents women and girls from having their own single sex spaces,” Nationals leader Matt Canavan said.

“There are two biological genders, male and female, and that is a real thing.”

“This won’t take rights away from anyone but it will ensure that women and girls (and men and boys) can protect spaces that they wish to reserve for them.”

Penfold also defended the proposal, saying: “Sex is biological and binary and should not be ambiguous.”

The political response follows Friday’s appeal decision in favour of Roxanne Tickle, who was removed from the Giggle for Girls app in 2021 after founder Sall Grover reviewed her profile photo.

The Full Court overturned the earlier finding of indirect discrimination and instead ruled the conduct amounted to direct discrimination based on Tickle’s “gender-related appearance”.

“The full court has found that Giggle For Girls and Ms Grover both excluded Ms Tickle from the Giggle app and refused to re-admit her on the basis of her gender-related appearance by reference to her selfie,” Justice Melissa Perry said in the judgment.

The court ordered Grover and the app to pay Tickle $20,000 in damages plus legal costs.

LGBTQIA+ advocates have welcomed the ruling as a major affirmation of transgender protections under Australian law.

Equality Australia legal director Heather Corkhill said “For decades, Australian laws have recognised that a person’s legal sex is not limited to the sex they were assigned at birth – any other interpretation would deny the reality and existence of trans people.”

The case is the first gender identity discrimination matter to fully test the updated Sex Discrimination Act in the Federal Court and has attracted international attention, including public support for Grover from J. K. Rowling and backing from conservative legal advocacy groups linked to anti-LGBTQIA+ campaigns overseas.

Meanwhile, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson vowed to support Grover politically, describing the ruling as “disgusting”, while the Australian Human Rights Commission welcomed the judgment as reinforcing equal protections for all women, including transgender women.