Giggle v Tickle: Landmark Gender Discrimination Appeal Dismissed

An appeal against the landmark Giggle v Tickle discrimination case has been dismissed by the Federal Court this afternoon, with the Court setting aside the original finding of indirect discrimination in favour of direct discrimination.

The Giggle for Girls app and founder Sall Grover have been ordered to pay $20,000 in damages, a further $10,000 than the initial findings.

The full bench upheld the decision that the discrimination faced by Roxanne Tickle on the grounds of gender identity was contrary to Section 22 of the Commonwealth Sex Discrimination act 1984 when read with section 51B and that under the Act, the concept of womanhood “is not to be understood by reference to any narrow or rigid conception of femaleness”.

“The full court has found that Giggle For Girls and Ms Grover both excluded Ms Tickle from the Giggle app and refused to re-admit her on the basis of her gender-related appearance by reference to her selfie,” Justice Melissa Perry told the court.

“This amounted to direct discrimination by reference to a characteristic that pertains to people of Ms Tickle’s gender identity, being a transgender woman.”

Taking place in early August last year, Grover and Giggle for Girls attempted to overturn the 2024 finding that they discriminated against Tickle by removing her from the female-exclusive platform in September 2021.

The ruling was the first gender identity discrimination case in Australia to reach the federal court, and the first time the updated Sex Discrimination Act (SDA) had been tested in a court.

Justice Robert Bromwich ruled that Tickle was indirectly discriminated against based on the fact that she is a trans woman.

“The concept of sex has broadened further over the (past) 30 years,” Justice Bromwich said in his ruling. “Especially by reason of the wide scope that now exists for legally changing the sex of a person on official birth records.

“The acceptance that Ms Tickle is correctly described as a woman, reinforcing her gender identity status for the purposes of this proceeding, and therefore for the purposes of bringing her present claim of gender identity discrimination, is legally unimpeachable.”

Equality Australia Legal Director Heather Corkhill said today’s ruling was a clear and significant win for everyone protected under the Act, including women and LGBTIQ+ people.

“For decades, Australian laws have recognised that a person’s legal sex is not limited to the sex they were assigned at birth – any other interpretation would deny the reality and existence of trans people,” she said.

Tickle’s “identity is as a woman and as a transgender woman”

In the appeals court, Tickle’s barrister, Georgina Costello KC argued that a review of the evidence easily led to the conclusion that “for the purposes of the Sex Discrimination Act, Ms Tickle is a woman and she was a woman when the appellants excluded her from the Giggle app.”

“She presented her gender identity to the world and to the Giggle app as a woman,” she said. “Her identity is as a woman and as a transgender woman.”

Tickle was rejected from the app by Grover herself after she reviewed an onboarding selfie Tickle uploaded, in which she presented as a woman with a “low-cut top” and hair down.

Costello suggested that Grover had a “wilful blindness to gender identity”, and knew Tickle was transgender but continued to treat her as a man because she didn’t look “sufficiently female”.

“She thinks she’s dealing with a woman, then she looks at the photo and decides she is dealing with a man,” she said.

Grover has always maintained that she did not know Tickle was transgender, and that Bromwich’s previous finding that direct discrimination had not occurred was correct.

Their argument is based around the idea that Giggle was designed to be a “safe space” for women, and was therefore permitted a “special measure” under the SDA, which allows discrimination in the pursuit of rectifying disadvantages between men and women.

“It’s sort of, a shield, to protect yourself from from the regular operation of the Sex Discrimination Act,” Monash human rights law professor Paula Gerbertold Star Observer at the time.

“She’s trying to also use it as a sword, though. She’s trying to say… ‘Well, it’s a special measure so I can discriminate against people on the basis of their gender identity.’

“And that’s what we’re really looking for the court to decide. If it is a special measure under the Sex Discrimination Act, and she can have a women’s only space, can she then exclude certain groups of women? What about lesbians?”

Giggle and Grover have been receiving support from the international arm of a powerful group called the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a US-based conservative Christian legal advocacy organisation that campaigns against abortion access and LGBTQ rights, and has supported efforts to restrict reproductive healthcare and overturn Roe v Wade.

Grover has fundraised widely throughout the legal process, listing on her crowdfunding website that the funds “will be used exclusively to cover legal fees and associated costs incurred in the appeal proceedings, any subsequent hearings, and efforts necessary to ensure this important matter is fully and properly determined.”

Although there has been no declaration of how much money has been raised, the website notes that any excess funds remaining once the case ends will be held on trust and donated to other litigation efforts and advocacy projects which support “sex-based rights, and constitutional legal challenges to ideological overreach.”