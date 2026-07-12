‘Incredible’ Turn Out At Brisbane Counter Protest To Anti-Trans Rally

Huge crowds have taken to the streets of Brisbane on Sunday morning to protest an anti-trans rally.

Protestors turned out in droves in response to a rally to “Fix the Sex Discrimination Act” supported by Sall Grover and Pauline Hanson, who was originally scheduled to speak at the rally.

However it seemed those opposing the rally far outnumbered them in similar scenes to those seen in Melbourne last week.

Huge crowds turn up on response to ant-trans rally

The “HANDS OFF THE ANTI-DISCRIMINATION ACT!!! PROTECT TRANS RIGHTS” rally gathered at King George Square at 9:30am for speeches before the crowds took to the streets in a sea of trans flags.

“In the wake of the Giggle v. Tickle ruling, Pauline Hanson’s One Nation has seized the opportunity to attack yet another group of vulnerable Australians” organisers said ahead of the rally. “Join us as we protest the proposed amendments to the Equality act, that if passed would see even more rights stripped away from our trans and gender diverse communities.”

Footage posted by Gay Skate Brisbane showed a remarkable and heart warming turn out as what appeared to be close to a thousand people turned out in solidarity to march.

Meanwhile the anti-trans rally and their supporters gathered a crowd that appeared to be just less than 40 people.

The sea of protestors marching against the rally were stopped at one point as the street began overflowing with the pure volume of participants, causing disruption to the morning traffic in the city.

With the group nearing the anti-trans rally point it seemed police were intent on keeping the two groups separate.

After waiting they were ultimately directed away from the rally by police, avoiding any conflict between the two groups.

“It was an incredible turn out against fascism today in Magandjin” said Storm Jury of Gay Skate Brisbane.

“Trans and queer community united with workers and unions to say no to hate and no to billionaire funded puppets. Unfortunately QPS re-routed the March away from Queens Gardens but reports are that a tiny group of just thirty people attended the One Nation rally.”