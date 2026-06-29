Polls Show Drop In Support For Pauline Hanson Following Press Club Address

After weeks of breathless commentary about One Nation’s rise in the polls, Pauline Hanson has dropped in popularity in two new polls.

This comes after the One Nation leader’s National Press Club speech in which she launched a broad attack on the rights and existence of trans people, describing the movement for trans equality as a “militant force” that must be “confronted” and a “subversive transgender ideology” that must be “dismantled”. Hanson also made headlines after declaring multiculturalism a “failed policy”.

The speech was also notable for including a GetUp! stunt which drew attention to Hanson’s attacks on pay rises for workers, while pocketing a $100,000 pay rise for herself.

New national polling shows a decline in support for One Nation, alongside a weaker position for the Coalition and a modest improvement in Labor’s primary vote. Support for One Nation and the Coalition combined is down three points to 46% in Newspoll and four points to 47% in Redbridge. The polling was done in the week after Hanson’s Press Club speech.

Across the latest surveys, One Nation’s primary vote has fallen from earlier highs recorded during previous polling cycles in 2026. Labor has regained a lead in primary vote support, while the Coalition remains at comparatively low levels relative to historical averages. The Greens and other minor parties have shown smaller changes, remaining broadly within a narrow band of variation.

The combined polling trend suggests that gains previously recorded by One Nation earlier in the year have not been sustained. Those earlier increases had placed the party in a stronger competitive position in some surveys, but more recent data shows a reversal of that movement, with respondents shifting back toward the major parties.

🚨 NEW: Federal voting intention 🟥 ALP: 30% (+2)

🟧 ONP: 29% (-2)

🟦 L/NP: 18% (-2)

🟩 GRN: 14% (+2)

⬛️ OTH: 9% (-) Two-party-preferred

🟥 ALP: 54% (+3)

🟦 L/NP: 46% (-3) ALP vs ONP

🟥 ALP: 56% (+5)

🟧 ONP: 44% (-5) RedBridge/Accent | 22-26 Jun | n=1006 | +/- 25-28 May — AusPoll (@AusPoll6) June 28, 2026

Preferred prime minister and leadership measures included in the Newspoll polling also show movement consistent with the primary vote changes, with Anthony Albanese’s net approval gaining seven points to -17 (57% dissatisfied, 40% satisfied), after his record low in the previous Newspoll. Angus Taylor’s net approval slumped ten points to a new low of -20 (51% dissatisfied, 31% satisfied). For the first time Newspoll asked about Hanson’s ratings, finding her at -3 net approval (49% dissatisfied, 46% satisfied).

A national Redbridge and Accent Research poll for The Financial Review, conducted June 22–26 from a sample of 1,006, gave Labor 30% of the primary vote (up two since the late May Redbridge poll), One Nation 29% (down two), the Coalition 18% (down two), the Greens 14% (up two) and all Others 9% (steady).

The polling was conducted using national samples of more than 1,000 respondents per survey, with fieldwork carried out in late June 2026. Respondents were asked to indicate primary voting intention as well as preference allocations in the event of an election. Weighting was applied to ensure representation across age, gender, and state demographics.