Police Investigate GetUp Protest At Pauline Hanson’s Press Club Speech

Police have launched an investigation into activist group GetUp’s protest of One Nation leader Pauline Hanson’s speech at the National Press Club in Canberra.

GetUp has claimed responsibility for remotely unfurling a banner behind Hanson on stage, which read “I opposed a pay rise for workers while I took a $100,000 pay rise for myself”, which is a factual claim.

The attention-grabbing stunt happened in the middle of Hanson’s speech, in which she outlined plans to axe climate change initiatives, attacked multiculturalism, planned to halt “Muslim migration”, and launch a broad attack on the rights and existence of trans people, describing the movement for trans equality as a “militant force” that must be “confronted” and a “subversive transgender ideology” that must be “dismantled”.

GetUp later claimed responsibility by posting a media release which simply said “it was us”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GetUp! Australia (@getup_australia)

Australian Federal Police (AFP) have confirmed they are examining the circumstances surrounding the disruption, including reports that security at the event may have been compromised. The matter was referred to police by One Nation, which raised concerns about the safety of attendees and staff present at the address.

Hanson’s chief of staff, James Ashby claimed that “there are safety concerns around Pauline’s security”, demanding that The Press Club impose a lifetime ban on GetUp, including the organisation’s media and campaigns lead, David Sharaz.

A spokesperson for One Nation said the matter had been formally referred to police and that the party was seeking assurances regarding event security arrangements at future public appearances. The Press Club has not issued a detailed public statement on the security response at the time of publication, but have issued an apology to Hanson and said neither its staff nor its contractors had any involvement in the incident and that it was the work of third parties.

Police are expected to review event security footage and statements from venue staff, security contractors, and attendees as part of the investigation.

GetUp have followed up the stunt by saying “So see you next time. This is the beginning.”