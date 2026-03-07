Cory Bernardi Backs Gay Marriage And Bestiality Claims Ahead Of Election

Former Liberal Senator turned One Nation candidate Cory Bernardi has stood behind controversial comments he made linking gay marriage to bestiality over ten years ago.

The comments come as he prepares to run for One Nation once again in South Australia.

Bernardi has said he “100 per cent” stands by his previous comments.

It’s been fourteen years since Cory Bernardi resigned from his position as parliamentary secretary to Tony Abbott following his statements about same sex marriage in Australia.

During a speech to parliament at the time Bernardi said same-sex marriage was “another tear in the fabric of our social mores” and that it could lead to accepting bestiality.

“The time has come to ask, when will it end? If we are prepared to redefine marriage … what is the next step?” Bernardi said.

“The next step… is having three people that love each other be able to enter into a permanent union endorsed by society, or four people.

“There are even some creepy people out there, who say that it’s OK to have consensual sexual relations between humans and animals. Will that be a future step?”

In 2017 Bernardi eventually left the Liberal party to establish his own party, the Australian Conservatives, which was disbanded just two years later, with Bernardi resigning from politics a few months later

During his time at the helm of the party he doubled down on his comments about same sex marriage, posting on their website "As Conservative Party leader predicted in 2012, redefining marriage has seen a push for further redefinitions including lowering the age at which people can marry, multiple-partner marriages and even advocacy for the legalisation of bestiality."

Now Cory Bernardi has joined One Nation in the upcoming South Australian election for a Legislative Council seat in the 2026 state election in the lead position.

Bernardi has this week appeared on ABC Stateline where he was asked about his previous comments.

“I stand by [them] 100 per cent” he said of the comments.

“I’m not apologising or retracting anything that I’ve said,” he said.

“If you have a look at the redefinition of the Marriage Act, what’s happened since then, we’ve gone down a complete spectrum, which was entirely denied would ever happen.”

He went on to compare peoples offence at his comments, to people eating McDonalds, stating that he was “not fussed” over any offence taken by his comments.

“I’m offended by people eating too much McDonalds, but that doesn’t mean you should not deal with the fabric or the reality of what you’re confronting,” he said.

The Greens condemn Bernardi’s comments.

Robert Simms who represents The Greens as a member of the South Australian Legislative Council released a statement today condemning Bernardi and his comments.

“Cory Bernardi’s decision to double down on comments linking same-sex marriage to the acceptance of bestiality is a grim reminder of One Nation’s divisive vision for SA” he said.

“Mr Bernadi’s comments were wrong and offensive when they were first made 14 years ago. They are still wrong and offensive today.”

“The fact that Mr Bernardi stands by them is a preview of the kind of ugly rhetoric we can continue to expect from him should ​he be elected to state parliament.” Simms continued.

“One Nation represent the politics of hatred and division. What extreme agenda will they seek to impose on the people of South Australia should they win the balance of power in the upper house?.” “The Greens will be recommending voters preference them last on election day. Will the Liberals do the same?” “This is a moral test for the SA Liberal Party. It’s time for them to show some spine and stand up to One Nation and its ugly politics.”

South Australians will head to the polls on March 21.