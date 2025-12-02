Aussies Up In Arms After James Charles Disrespects The Humble Bunnings Sausage Sizzle

Popular beauty influencer James Charles has caused a stir over an unlikely Aussie food favourite, the Bunnings sausage sizzle.

Whilst in Australia this week the controversial Youtuber had his first try of an Aussie sausage on the Gold Coast.

However his comments and critique caused quite a stir with fans online, despite him enjoying the delicacy.

James Charles and the Bunnings sausage “It’s not a hot dog!”

James Charles is used to people talking about him, but that’s usually about his makeup skills, and sometimes his personal life of late, which has come into question in recent years.

Some of his Australian fans, who make up his audience of over 24 million on Youtube, encouraged him to head along to Bunnings on his recent trip.

He jumped on his TikTok during his trip down under to let his fans know what he was up to while he was in Burleigh on the Gold Coast.

“I don’t know what the f*** that is but I’m always down for trying local foods. Lets go,” he said in a video.

Charles took up the challenge, albeit somewhat confused ordering “six sausage rolls with onions” and even adding on a donation by rounding his price up to $100 for the local charity, despite the worker attempting to decline the kind gesture.

So just what did he have to say?

He described it as “just like a hot dog” and called it “pretty good” after loading it up with tomato sauce and mustard.

“I’m just gonna prepare this like I would a hotdog in American, with a bit of ketchup and some mustard too”

“I wish the bread was thicker. Like I need more bread to sausage sizzle ratio. It’s really good and it’s for charity. Sign me up,” he confirmed.

“Honestly sausage sizzle solid 10/10 for me.”

Strangely enough the simple trip snack sent fans into a frenzy as they lashed out over the comparison to American hotdogs.

Fans flooded his comments, with many irked about the comparison as the video racked up over 4,500 comments overnight and amassed over 4.4 million views.

“It’s just a hotdog? DUDE SHOW SOME RESPECT TO OUR NATIONAL DISH” wrote one.

“THAT IS NOT A HOTDOG” wrote another.

“JAMES YOU CAN’T JUST SAY IT’S A HOTDOG” others followed with as others piled on in the comments

Bunnings even responded when approached by news outlet, news.com.au saying.

“We love seeing people embrace the iconic sausage sizzle and make it part of their weekend ritual. The humble snag isn’t just a tasty bite – it’s a tradition that helps local communities thrive.

“Over the past year alone, more than 36,000 sausage sizzles have fired up at Bunnings, contributing to $67 million raised towards local community groups across Australia and New Zealand.”