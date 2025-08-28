Opinion: I’m In Year 12 — This Is What Wear It Purple Day Really Means To Us

Clair is a queer Australian Year 12 student, who has kindly shared with Star Observer what Wear It Purple Day means to her.

Slurs adorn bathroom walls. Casual bigotry – a common part of every conversation. Being a teenager in 2025 is scary when you’re queer.

As a high school student, I’ve seen firsthand how our educational institutions seem to be breeding disgusting behaviour into impressionable minds. It’s becoming harder and harder to feel properly safe within these environments.

Personally, it’s led to points of extreme self-hatred and shame. Yet, in this seeming endless darkness, there remains a glimmer of purple hope.

Homophobia & bigotry still persists in schools

Despite what some on the political right may lead you to believe; our schools are not being overtaken by the “woke mindset”. They are, in fact, full and overflowing with casual bigotry.

It seems as if it is systematically embedded into schools; every new generation comes in and finds no repercussions for hateful actions, enabling them to continue on their tirade, unharmed and unhindered.

I’ve experienced homophobic comments constantly throughout my schooling. One standout includes “there’s a lot wrong with queer people”, spoken directly to my face whilst I was helping that person with their schoolwork — yet they never really faced any consequences.

All this behaviour does is repress, shame and shun LGBTQIA+ students — and in a time when they need to be protected and understood the most. It forces them into hiding, and deprives them of community and belonging.

How can we expect younger generations to feel safe and cared for in schools when behaviour like this continues to persevere?

‘You are not alone’: Queer representation truly, truly matters

More often than not, there is little to no queer representation within these kids’ lives. The first time I ever met another queer adult was when I moved to high school.

The idea that there were others like me — who had made it to adulthood! — was surprising, and it gave me some genuine hope for what my future could look like.

Representation is vital for giving kids hope for their future.

Wear It Purple Day 2025

This is why it amazed me that my school had an overwhelmingly positive reaction and participation in our Wear It Purple Day celebration.

Classrooms were filled with purple hair ties, nail polish, ribbons and bows in preparation for the day. Despite being a fairly last-minute announcement, a majority of the school had clearly committed time and energy to this vital cause – a stark contrast to the behaviour that was previously exhibited.

Hopefully, this one day helps some kids to feel belonging and safety within their school community. Support originating from Wear It Purple could have potentially allowed them to live a high school life that is free of self-hatred, guilt or shame.

It’s why this Wear It Purple Day, I hope to see other schools follow in our footsteps and show their students that acceptance is not earned or conditional. Potentially, this day could lead to lasting change to attitudes, policies and tolerance.

No matter what, schools should always be a safe space — purple adornments are just the beginning.