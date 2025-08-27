Lil Nas X Breaks Silence After “Terrifying” Arrest and Hospitalisation

Lil Nas X has reassured fans of his wellbeing after he was arrested and hospitalised last week.

“Your girl is gonna be okay, boo,” he told his followers. “That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be all right.”

Lil Nas X shares video for the first time since being arrested. pic.twitter.com/5g5IpJvlkb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 26, 2025

It’s the first time since the Grammy-award winning rapper, whose legal name is Montero Lamar Hill, has made a public statement since he pleaded not guilty in court after he was charged with four felonies.

26-year-old Hill was found walking Ventura Boulevard in the early hours of the morning of August 21, dressed only in underwear and cowboy boots.

He was initially booked on suspicion of misdemeanour obstructing an officer on Friday, after allegedly charging at officers when they confronted him. Officers first took him to the hospital, suspecting a possible drug overdose, but he was released and taken to jail only a few hours later.

He was being held on $75,000 bail, conditional on attending drug treatment.

Lawyers say rapper isn’t “going to let one little event” change the trajectory of his life

Speaking with reporters outside the courthouse on Monday, Hill’s lawyer Drew Findling encouraged people not to “judge somebody by the worst moment in their life.”

“He’s never been in trouble for a split second in his existence, we’re not going to let one little event change the trajectory of his amazing life, said Findling, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. “There’s no way to have a sense of what happened this immediately, but we’re going to look into it and do the right thing.

“Anybody that has kids, you hear about things like this all the time. Don’t forget, he’s 26 years old. It’s not unusual for something like this to happen, particularly when you have the pressure of being recognised internationally like him.”

Hill became a breakout star for his hit “Old Town Road”, earning him a nomination for Best New Artist at the 2020 BET Awards. The rapper has a number of accolades to his name despite his short time in the spotlight, including five Billboard Music Awards, two Grammies, and two GLAAD Media Awards.