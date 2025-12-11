Grace Jones Returns To Australia To Perform At Sydney Opera House & More

The inimitable, incomparable, and forever iconic Grace Jones will be gracing Australia’s shores in early 2026, playing a number of shows across the country that are sure to change your very being.

The transformative musician, artist, provocateuse and revolutionist emerged as a model in New York and Paris in the early 1970s and went on to become of the most audacious characters in the legendary Studio 54 nightclub scene. Her groundbreaking sound blended new wave, reggae, post-punk and avant-pop, delivered with eternally legendary androgynous visuals that not only broke boundaries, but redefined them.

She achieved mythic status through her visual collaborations with French conceptual artist and designer Jean-Paul Goude, and remains a living legend today, forever leaving her mark on contemporary music, inspiring the likes of Lady Gaga, Janelle Monáe and Beyonce.

Jones will be playing Sydney Opera House Forecourt but the news comes with a caveat- her show on February 28 clashes with the Mardi Gras parade, in a sick repeat of the Kylie debacle from this year.

“We are ecstatic to present the explosive genius and sinuous live spectacle of a true superstar,” said Head of Contemporary Music, Ben Marshall.

“There are some moments when Sydney relishes her role as a global cultural hotspot, the city throbbing with unbridled creative energy – come be a part of a history-making night.”

Perhaps we can hope for an appearance at the offical after party?

Jones to deliver more shows across the country

For those who simply can’t miss the parade, you do have the chance to hop across state borders to catch another of her shows.

Jones will go on to perform Melbourne’s Palace Foreshore on Monday March 2, before travelling to Brisbane for the new outdoor live concert series, On the Banks, on Thursday, March 5.

She also completes an extraordinary lineup for WOMAdelaide, joining the likes of Arrested Development, Baker Boy, and Yothu Yindi for the three-day celebration of music and art in March.

“We are delighted to have the one and only Grace Jones join us for WOMADelaide,” said WOMADelaide Director, Ian Scobie. “She is guaranteed to bring a thrilling and memorable energy to the 2026 festival.”

For those lucky enough to witness Jones in her element, be prepared for surreal glamour, theatrical chaos, emotional depth, commanding presence, and the kind of electricity only Grace Jones can conjure. Her shows will offer rare encounter with a living legend who remains fearlessly, defiantly, extraordinarily immortal.